Kwaku Manu, who was reportedly been arrested at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region for allegedly abusing a police office verbally has been granted a bill.

Popular Kumawood actor, Kwaku Manu, who was reportedly been arrested at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region for allegedly abusing a police office verbally has been released.

Some members of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) sought bail for him on Thursday, 26 April 2018 around 7:30pm.

According to report some of the producers who stormed the police station and secured bail for Kwaku Manu include: CEO of Miracle Films, Mr Samuel Nyamekye; James Agyemang, Charles K. Bentum, among others.

Nana Agyemang popularly called Kyenkyina Twan, an actor who was part of the promotion event that led to the arrest of Kwaku Manu, told Adehye FM's Elisha Adarkwah that the producers were initially denied access to the actor but were later given the opportunity to see him.

The actor was arrested at the Ejisu Market Thursday, April 26, after verbally abusing a police officer for demanding a permit for selling a fruit juice called 'Drop'.

An eye witness divulged that "Kwaku Manu  was selling a fruit juice called 'Drop' in a Kia vehicle at the market when a police officer on duty approached him to demand for a permit.

At first, he thought it was an alcoholic beverage until he was proven wrong and Kwaku Manu even provided his permit."

