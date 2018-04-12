VVIP to build hospitals for Zongo communities

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

This initiative is part of VVIP’s landmark in the Ghana music industry, as they celebrate their 20 anniversary in show business.

Ghanaian music trio VVIP has revealed that they are bent on building hospitals for the various zongo communities in and around Accra.

In a sighted statement, the group said they have always held a dream to give back to society by building health facilities in the Zongos.

This project, in particular, seeks to build a Mother and Child Care facility for the Zongo communities.

“VIP/VVIP@20 EXPERIENCE which marks the 20 Anniversary Celebration of the group is set to outdoor the long held dream of the group to establish a MOTHER & CHILD HOSPITAL for Zongo Communities across Accra and beyond,” they stated.

VVIP have been one of the most consistent performers in the Ghana music industry, having had their breakthrough in the early 1990s.

The musical trio used to be VIP before a series of split ups led to them rebranding to become VVIP.

The group used to be made up of Zeal, Prodigal and Promzy, however, the later went solo in 2013, leaving the door open for Reggie Rockstone to join the new VVIP.

The VIP/VVIP@20 Experience forms part of a series of programmes line up as they celebrate their anniversary.

According to management, the full programme for the celebration will be made public on 27 April, 2018 at the official launch of the anniversary celebration.

The launch will take place at the Holiday Inn Hotel with support from Axiss Shipping, Rigworld Traning Centre under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture.

