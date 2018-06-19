WATCH: Olamide hilariously trolls Patapaa

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian rapper Olamide has hilariously trolled trending Ghanaian artiste Patapaa on social media.

The “Science Student” hitmaker took to his Instagram page Monday (June 18) to make fun of the “Akwaaba” hitmaker, Ghanafuo.com reports.

He shared one of Patapaa’s funny freestyle videos he posted while on his recent Europe tour.

Olamide then decided to mimic him and the result? HILARIOUS!!!

The two videos were merged with a beat by Olamide’s record label, YBNL Nation, in-house producer Pheelz, creating a side-splitting piece that got the internet laughing out loud.

This is not the first time Patapaa has made it through the Nigerian music scene. He shook the entire nation with his debut viral song, titled “One Corner”.

He had top Nigerian celebrities jam to the song as well.

Should we expect a collaboration between Patapaa and Olamide?

Watch the outcome of Olamide’s troll below and don’t forget to share your views.