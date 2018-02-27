Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Kim Kardashian shares first photo of 2nd daughter, Chicago West


Kim Kardashian This first photo of Chicago West will steal your heart!

This is the first official glimpse we have had of Kim and husband Kanye West‘s third child, who was born via surrogate on January 15.

  Published:
Kim Kardashian play

Kim Kardashian

(sickchirpse)
Kim Kardashian has shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, Chicago West, and boy, are we in love!

The model shared the photo via her Instagram page on Monday, February 26.

The cute snap shows the 37-year-old reality TV star, wearing a white robe as she cradles little Chicago ho is also dressed in white, in her arms.

In the photo, they both have teddy bear ears and noses, thanks to a filter.

Kim captioned the snapshot simply,  “Baby Chicago.”

Baby Chicago

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

However, fans got a brief glimpse of Chicago in Kylie Jenner‘s 11-minute YouTube video that she shared earlier this month documenting her pregnancy.

In the video, the Lip Kit guru cradled her niece, who was swaddled in a baby blanket. “She’s so little,” Jenner said in awe as Kim revealed that they were thinking of naming her after West’s hometown.

Kim Kardashian and her kids, North and Saint play

Kim Kardashian and her kids, North and Saint

(Kimkardashianwest.com)

 

As you know by now, Kardashian, who also shares daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2, with West, is loving life as a mother of three and has been very hands-on with her second daughter.

“It’s really important they bond with the baby. Kim’s a very hands-on mom,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Baby is settling in beautifully. Chi is sleeping a ton for now.”

Offering an update on her daughter to a commenter on Twitter last weekend, Kim also revealed that Chicago is “the sweetest,” adding that “She looks a little bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint,” but is “definitely her own person!”

Chicago West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, a girl, via surrogate on Monday, January 15.

Kim and Kanye West welcome third child via surrogate play

Kim and Kanye West family

(Instagram)

 

The model and mother of three shared the happy news on social media, revealing that the surrogate gave birth to a healthy girl weighing 7lbs 6oz.

You would recall that Kim and Kanye used a surrogate because she has placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition that led to serious complications during the birth of her second child, Saint West.

TMZ reports that the surrogate lives in the San Diego area of America.

Kim Kardashian seems to be enjoying motherhood, even though she recently revealed that her daughter, North, doest really like her brother, Saint.

Stars who have recently given birth with aid of a surrogate partner include, Portugal and Real Madrid football star, Ronaldo.

Kim Kardashian and her kids play

Kim Kardashian and her kids

(Instagram/KimKardashian)

 

In 2017, Kim denied that she was having her child via surrogacy. Speaking to E! News the reality star wasn't forthcoming in her response.

At the time, she said the speculation was an invasion of her privacy.

"I've definitely seen a lot of things, we've never confirmed anything. So, I think when we're ready to talk about it we will, and I think it's super invasive when people are just..." stated Kim K.

