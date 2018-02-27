news

Kim Kardashian has shared the first photo of her newborn daughter, Chicago West, and boy, are we in love!

The model shared the photo via her Instagram page on Monday, February 26.

The cute snap shows the 37-year-old reality TV star, wearing a white robe as she cradles little Chicago ho is also dressed in white, in her arms.

ALSO READ: Celebrity couple reveal name of their 3rd child

In the photo, they both have teddy bear ears and noses, thanks to a filter.

Kim captioned the snapshot simply, “Baby Chicago.”

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

This is the first official glimpse we have had of Kim and husband Kanye West‘s third child, who was born via surrogate on January 15.

However, fans got a brief glimpse of Chicago in Kylie Jenner‘s 11-minute YouTube video that she shared earlier this month documenting her pregnancy.

In the video, the Lip Kit guru cradled her niece, who was swaddled in a baby blanket. “She’s so little,” Jenner said in awe as Kim revealed that they were thinking of naming her after West’s hometown.

As you know by now, Kardashian, who also shares daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2, with West, is loving life as a mother of three and has been very hands-on with her second daughter.

“It’s really important they bond with the baby. Kim’s a very hands-on mom,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Baby is settling in beautifully. Chi is sleeping a ton for now.”

Offering an update on her daughter to a commenter on Twitter last weekend, Kim also revealed that Chicago is “the sweetest,” adding that “She looks a little bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint,” but is “definitely her own person!”

Chicago West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child, a girl, via surrogate on Monday, January 15.

The model and mother of three shared the happy news on social media, revealing that the surrogate gave birth to a healthy girl weighing 7lbs 6oz.

You would recall that Kim and Kanye used a surrogate because she has placenta accreta, a life-threatening condition that led to serious complications during the birth of her second child, Saint West.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian to undergo surgery for baby no. 3

TMZ reports that the surrogate lives in the San Diego area of America.

Kim Kardashian seems to be enjoying motherhood, even though she recently revealed that her daughter, North, doest really like her brother, Saint .

Stars who have recently given birth with aid of a surrogate partner include, Portugal and Real Madrid football star, Ronaldo .

In 2017, Kim denied that she was having her child via surrogacy . Speaking to E! News the reality star wasn't forthcoming in her response.

At the time, she said the speculation was an invasion of her privacy.

"I've definitely seen a lot of things, we've never confirmed anything. So, I think when we're ready to talk about it we will, and I think it's super invasive when people are just..." stated Kim K.