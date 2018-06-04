Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wendy Shay’s new song has set a record – Bullet


Oops! New artist to hit number one on YouTube in 24hrs has never happen before - Bullet

CEO of Rufftown record says Wendy Shay's new song has set a record.

Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame and the CEO of Rufftown records has shared how grateful he is for his new artist to be number one on Youtube within 24hrs.

The record label unveiled their new act  Wendy Shay to take over after Ebony at the VGMA 2018 awards night.

Bullet, in making sure Wendy Shay is able to carry the name of the label higher flew her to South Africa to shoot her first music video.

The music video which was released on June 1 in #1 Trending on Youtube which according to Bullet has never happened with a new artist on his label.

He shared  on his Facebook page saying:

“New artist to hit number one on YouTube in 24hrs has never happened before. To God be the glory.there is God ooo”.

