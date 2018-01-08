Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Who Is Who :  Asamoah Gyan names his top three musicians in Ghana


Ghana's all top scorer is a huge fan of music and has revealed his top three Ghanaian musicians

Ghanaian music in 2017 has witnessed its highs and lows for people with an ear for good music.

The radio as well as television was filled with great music from talented artists and you could hardly ignore it whenever great music receives airplay.

play Sarkodie

 

In light of this Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan at the 8th edition of the mentorship session, LEADseries hosted by Jay Foley at Accra mall revealed his top three artists in Ghana.

play Shatta Wale

 

He said, “For this year 2017, those who have been very consistent and honestly I am being real are Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale”

play Stonebowy

 

According to the Ghanaian footballer there are a lot of good songs that have been produced and released. “We all dance to it, which is good…. But talking about consistency, these Ghanaian artists stand out for me” he said.

