Why I'm married my ex-girlfriend's best friend - Jon Germain


Jon Germain Radio presenter reveals why he's married to ex-girlfriend's best friend

Jon Germain realised he had something in common with his ex-girlfriend's best friend.

Popular radio presenter and musician, Jon Germain says he married his ex-girlfriend’s best friend.

“I was dating her best friend and then I met her and I realised that she doesn’t think like any other woman I’ve met She’s totally different, she thinks like I think; anything I see as funny she sees as funny as well and she’s on a totally different level and I’ve never met any woman like her before,” he said in an interview with Class FM.

Jon Germain with wife and first child

 

Explaining how he met his wife, Jon said, "I realized I had something in common with her. However, even though my wife and ex are still friends, I cannot say everything is fine.

They are still friends but not as close as before. With women, you can’t really know what they are thinking in their heads but I’m sure they are cool".

Jon, in the same interview, also revealed he will love a threesome with Joselyn Dumas and Nikki Samonas.

Jon Germain also added he is still friends with his ex. “When we meet, we talk and I ’m friends with all my ex's and there are lots of them as well,” he stated.

