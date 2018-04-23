Why Prince David Osei broke his virginity will shock you

news

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei has made a shocking revelation about why he broke his virginity at the early stage of his life.

According to the "Devilish Angel" actor, his friends thought he was gay so he decided to have sex with his girlfriend Nana Ama Asieduaa, who is now his wife.

Prince said he met Nana Ama Asieduaa at the University of Ghana in 2003, waited till 2007 to break his virginity with her and got engaged in 2011.

“The first time I had sex was in 2007. I was a virgin by then and I did that with my wife, who was then my girlfriend…It was a covenant I had with God.

I broke this covenant out of pure pressure because my friends didn't understand why I should be dating a girl for four years without doing anything to her. They even thought I was gay, so I have to do that to prove them wrong,” he told Abeiku Santana on UTV.

It is, however, not known if the wife was also a virgin at the time, but Prince revealed that she is the love of his life and has never dated anyone in the movie industry.

“When I met my wife in 2003 at University of Ghana, I didn't know that I will become an actor and it is the person I have been with. I have not dated anyone in the movie industry,” he added.

Touching on how many kids he has and the women he has had babies with, Prince David Osei said, “I have three kids with the same woman I got engaged to in 2011.”