Wisa Greid says he almost failed as an artiste

Ghanaian Hiplife musician and Black Avenue Muzik record label new signee, Wisa Greid has taken all the blame for his mistakes and the bad experiences he has had for the past two years, Ghanafuo.com reports.

The “Ekiikimi” hitmaker who has been battling court for indecent exposure was found guilty and fined GHC 8,400.00 by an Accra court on April 30.

After settling his fine, courtesy his label and the Ghana Tourism Authority, Wisa took to Instagram to accept his faults and vowed to never commit the same mistake again.

He shared a photo with his label founder D-Black, his manager Cedi, and Ghana Tourism Authority boss with the caption:

“Thank u all for your support. It’s been a hellish experience for me these past 2 years. Out of unexplained excitement and my childishness, I lost so much and almost failed as an artist.

I disappointed my fans but never again. Thank u Black Avenue Muzik’s D-Black & Cedis and the our friends at the Ghana Tourism Authority for sorting my fine out and all my friends for supporting. God Bless us all.”