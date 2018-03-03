Woman arrested for filming Shatta Wale’s argument with Police

news

A woman has been arrested for allegedly filming an altercation between a police officer and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The woman, whose identity has been withheld was picked up and later granted bail for allegedly capturing the video of Shatta gesturing and swearing at a Police Officer.

The dancehall artiste was said to be driving an unregistered vehicle and was stopped for interrogation by the police officer.

The officer had asked Shatta Wale to follow him to the station but the dancehall artiste fumed, swore at the police officer and drove away.

It is not clear yet if the police officer pursued the case but the video of Shatta gesturing has since gone viral.

It has emerged that the one who captured the scene of the altercation is rather the target of a possible police prosecution.