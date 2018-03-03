Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Woman arrested for filming Shatta Wale’s argument with Police


Video Woman arrested for filming Shatta Wale’s altercation with Police

The woman, whose identity has been withheld was picked up and later granted bail for allegedly capturing the video of Shatta gesturing and swearing at a Police Officer.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A woman has been arrested for allegedly filming an altercation between a police officer and dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

The woman, whose identity has been withheld was picked up and later granted bail for allegedly capturing the video of Shatta gesturing and swearing at a Police Officer.

The dancehall artiste was said to be driving an unregistered vehicle and was stopped for interrogation by the police officer.

The officer had asked Shatta Wale to follow him to the station but the dancehall artiste fumed, swore at the police officer and drove away.

It is not clear yet if the police officer pursued the case but the video of Shatta gesturing has since gone viral.

It has emerged that the one who captured the scene of the altercation is rather the target of a possible police prosecution.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Toke Makinwa: OAP is disappointed in Anthony Joshua Toke Makinwa OAP is disappointed in Anthony Joshua
Photos: Ebony Reigns family spotted at Franky Kuri’s funeral Photos Ebony Reigns family spotted at Franky Kuri’s funeral
Juliet Ibrahim: "My everything"! Ice Berg Slim gushes over actress on her birthday Juliet Ibrahim "My everything"! Ice Berg Slim gushes over actress on her birthday
Ebony's Death: 'Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her name' - Bullet Ebony's Death 'Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her name' - Bullet
Actor: Check out photos from Fred Nuamah's wedding Actor Check out photos from Fred Nuamah's wedding
Ebony Reigns: Horrific statue of Ebony goes viral Ebony Reigns Horrific statue of Ebony goes viral

Recommended Videos

Video: Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her name Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her name
Indiscipline: Shatta Wale in heated exchange with police following arrest Indiscipline Shatta Wale in heated exchange with police following arrest
Celeb News: Ebony Was Our Answer To Rihanna – Root Eye Celeb News Ebony Was Our Answer To Rihanna – Root Eye



Top Articles

1 Ebony’s Death ‘Fondling’ mortuary man says Police asked him to video...bullet
2 Shocking Mortuary man fondle corpses of Ebony and Franky Kuri in videobullet
3 Ebony’s death Police deny asking mortuary man to record Ebony’s corpsebullet
4 RIP Ebony Reigns' friend Franky Kuri to be buried todaybullet
5 Photos & Videos Kwaw Kese, Samini, Edem, Obour, Naa Ashorkor,...bullet
6 Ghana Music Awards Shatta Wale set for big return to 2018...bullet
7 Indiscipline Shatta Wale in heated exchange with police...bullet
8 Actor Check out photos from Fred Nuamah's weddingbullet
9 Veteran Actress Maame Dokono accuses NDC of destroying...bullet
10 Making Moves M.anifest 'rolls' with Jay-Z in New Yorkbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
3 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
4 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
5 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
6 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
7 Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares throwback photo with...bullet
8 Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officerbullet
9 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
10 Indiscipline Shatta Wale in heated exchange with...bullet

Celebrities

Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officer
Veteran Actress I dated David Dontoh for four years - Maame Dokono reveals
Veteran Actress Maame Dokono dating David Dontoh- how Twitter reacted
Super OD
RIP Actor Super OD to be buried May 18