Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Wutah on the verge of collapsing for the second time?


Wutah Music group on the verge of collapsing for the second time?

The camp of Wutah has said that the sensational music duo is on the verge of collapsing for the second time if the fire is not timely quenched.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Somewhere 2009, it was hard for many music followers, music critics and stakeholders to accept the news of a breakup of one of the most sought-after music groups in Ghana, Wutah.

But after going their separate ways for almost seven years, they announced their comeback in 2017 and Ghanaians gladly accepted them. Afterwards, they served music lovers with two chart-topping songs titled ‘AK47? as well as ‘Bronya”

However, the unfortunate development coming from the camp of Wutah which comprises of Kobby and Afriyie has it that the sensational music duo is on the verge of collapsing for the second time if the fire is not timely quenched.

Wutah play Wutah

READ MORE: Singer Nana Yaa to host ‘Easter Vibes with Nana Yaa’ April 1

The pending development became known on Zylofon Radio morning show on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, when their entertainment news team said that information available to them has it that Afriyie and Kobby have problems and they wish it does not end up collapsing the music group.

The genesis of the disagreement between the music duo is that Kobby who doubles as a member of the group has started releasing singles over the expense of promoting works by the group. Although, Kobby denied the pending spilt when he was contacted saying that all the songs he has been releasing in recent times were recorded before they reunited.

Wutah play Wutah

 

READ ALSO: Fancy Gadam - YakaChana feat. Mr Eazi

“Wutah is still together and I will forever be Wutah. The truth is that when we parted ways in 2009, I had two albums to my credit and did a couple of singles. I actually recorded a full album that had only one song out before we reunited so those are the ones I’m releasing now. There’s nothing like disagreement in our camp or whatsoever. Afriyie and I are still together and Wutah”, says Wutah Kobby.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shatta Vs Bhim: Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle Shatta Vs Bhim Shatta Wale challenges Stonebwoy to one-on-one battle
Victoria Lebenee: Has actress found a new lover? Victoria Lebenee Has actress found a new lover?
Sarkodie: Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking competition Sarkodie Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice cooking competition
Stonebwoy: Prophet warns Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy Prophet warns Dancehall artiste
Photos: Banky W shows off new mansion on birthday Photos Banky W shows off new mansion on birthday
Banky.W: Adesua Etomi celebrates husband Banky.W Adesua Etomi celebrates husband

Recommended Videos

Lydia Forson Writes: Why Can't We Criticise NPP As Vehemently As We Did to The NDC? Lydia Forson Writes Why Can't We Criticise NPP As Vehemently As We Did to The NDC?
Bukom Banku: The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star Bukom Banku The Way Stars Are Dying In Accidents, I Fear Because I Am A Star
Ebony's Funeral: Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh Ebony's Funeral Sonnie Badu Is Also My Spiritual Son - Dr. Lawrence Tetteh



Top Articles

1 Ebony's Death Top 9 donors and how much they donated at Ebony’s funeralbullet
2 Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeralbullet
3 Photos Ebony Reigns' funeral underway; see first photosbullet
4 Sarkodie Ghanaian rapper challenges Davido to a jollof rice...bullet
5 Stonebwoy Prophet warns Dancehall artistebullet
6 Shatta Movement ‘I’ve been receiving threat messages’ – Shatta...bullet
7 Diamond Pub & Grill Has Shatta Michy's pub business collapsed?bullet
8 Love Birds Ebony's mother hints at reuniting with husbandbullet
9 RIP Ebony Funeral: I’ve spent more than anybody –...bullet
10 Victoria Lebenee Has actress found a new lover?bullet

Related Articles

Photos Ebony Reigns' parents file past her mortal remains
Photos Afia Shwarzenegger, Mzbel, Nana Tornado, others spotted at Ebony's funeral
Zylofone team Zylofon Media boss donates to late Ebony’s family
Ebony's funeral Ebony asked her mother to sing for her – Uncle
Photos 10 heartbreaking moments from Ebony Reigns' funeral

Top Videos

1 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
2 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
3 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
4 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
5 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
6 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for...bullet
8 Countryman Songobullet
9 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money...bullet
10 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’...bullet

Celebrities

Birthday boy, Big Sean with power couple, Jay Z and Beyonce
Big Sean Jay Z attends singer's arcade themed birthday party with wife, Beyonce (Photos)
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Dancehall artiste turns pastor in his latest video
Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwazenegger I slapped someone in Dubai over Ebony - TV host personality
Kofi Adjorlolo
Kofi Adjorlolo Has actor found a new lover?