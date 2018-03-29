Wutah on the verge of collapsing for the second time?

news

Somewhere 2009, it was hard for many music followers, music critics and stakeholders to accept the news of a breakup of one of the most sought-after music groups in Ghana, Wutah.

But after going their separate ways for almost seven years, they announced their comeback in 2017 and Ghanaians gladly accepted them. Afterwards, they served music lovers with two chart-topping songs titled ‘AK47? as well as ‘Bronya”

However, the unfortunate development coming from the camp of Wutah which comprises of Kobby and Afriyie has it that the sensational music duo is on the verge of collapsing for the second time if the fire is not timely quenched.

The pending development became known on Zylofon Radio morning show on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, when their entertainment news team said that information available to them has it that Afriyie and Kobby have problems and they wish it does not end up collapsing the music group.

The genesis of the disagreement between the music duo is that Kobby who doubles as a member of the group has started releasing singles over the expense of promoting works by the group. Although, Kobby denied the pending spilt when he was contacted saying that all the songs he has been releasing in recent times were recorded before they reunited.

“Wutah is still together and I will forever be Wutah. The truth is that when we parted ways in 2009, I had two albums to my credit and did a couple of singles. I actually recorded a full album that had only one song out before we reunited so those are the ones I’m releasing now. There’s nothing like disagreement in our camp or whatsoever. Afriyie and I are still together and Wutah”, says Wutah Kobby.