Yaa Pono says “Obia Wone Master” wasn't directed at Shatta

Rapper Yaa Pono has opened up saying “Obia Wone Master” wasn't directed at Shatta Wale.

Tema-based rapper, Yaa Pono has said that his song  “Obia Wone Master” wasn't directed at dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

He further opened up on how he collaborated with Stonebwoy on the hit song.

In an interview on Adom FM’s on Thursday, May 17, 2018, the “Fake” hitmaker claimed he had penned the song long before Stonebwoy hopped onto it in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Yaa Pono and Stonebwoy play Yaa Pono and Stonebwoy

According to Yaa Pono, all the assertions that the song is a diss song directed at Shatta Wale is not true.

“I wrote it [the song] way back; it’s not a diss song to anyone”, he stated.

Born Solomon Adu Antwi better known Yaa Pono in showbiz just tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend. He is currently promoting his latest album dubbed, “Faster than Gods”.

