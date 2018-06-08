Pulse.com.gh logo
Yvonne Nelson breaks silence on rumoured breakup with boyfriend


Rebuttal Yvonne Nelson breaks silence on rumoured breakup with baby daddy

But responding to the reports in an interview with Accra-based Peace FM, Yvonne Nelson said it is funny that such stories could be concocted.

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has laughed off reports that she has broken up with her baby daddy, Jamie Roberts.

According to the star actress, she is still very much in a relationship with her white boyfriend.

Yvonne  has been dating the London-based Welsh photographer for the past few years, having made their relationship public over a year ago.

The pair are even blessed with a lovely daughter called Ryn, who they’ve both often flaunted on social media.

READ ALSO: Yvonne Nelson dares Ibrah One

However, several reports in the local media suggested the lovers have encountered problems in their relationship in recent times which has led to their separation.

Yvonne Nelson play

 

It was reported that their fall out had been so serious that the both unfollowed each other on Instagram.

But responding to the reports in an interview with Accra-based Peace FM, Yvonne Nelson said it is funny that such stories could be concocted.

According to her, she has never followed Jamie on Instagram, explaining the photographer's social media handle is meant for business and not for relationships.

The award-winning actress added that reports of her breakup should be discounted because they are false.

