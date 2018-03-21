Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Zylofon Media admits to mishandling Stonebwoy's fracas


Sammy Flex has admitted that they could have handled the Stonebwoy's issue differently.

Samuel Atuobi Baah, the Head of Communications for Zylofon Media, has conceded that his outfit erred in dealing with the Stonebwoy saga.

Speaking with Dr Cann on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, Samuel Baah who is known in the music industry as ‘Sammy Flex,’ admitted that they could have handled the issue differently and asked for forgiveness from the Ghanaian populace.

“We can make errors if we are at fault forgive us, ” he said on Happy FM.

Responding to question whether any of their artistes have been ungrateful towards them as rumoured in the media, he answered, “None of our  artistes has been ungrateful if there are issues you have to take your time and resolve it.”

He added, “Nothing has changed in the contract between our artiste [Stonebwoy] and us. It is intact however, those claims are false.”

Sammy Flex deduced that his outfit is doing well and urged Ghanaians to hold them in high esteem.

