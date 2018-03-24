Zylofon Media boss donates GHC50,000 to late Ebony’s family

The Zylofon Media Boss has donated to family of the Late Ebony
The amount was presented in cash to the father of Ebony at his Dansoman residence.
Headed by the company’s head of communications, Samuel Atuobi Baah, Zylofon made the donation to the family of Ebony Reigns to help them in preparation for her funeral. They had promised to support the family and have therefore honoured it.
A report on Zionfelix.net confirming the news also says they gave the family a Xylophone as well when they met her family members.
“It is our prayer that their work would continue to be successful and we want Nana Appiah Mensah to know that, we are extremely grateful for his kind gesture,” late Ebony’s father said.
Late Ebony Reigns died in a gory car accident with 2 others, Franki Kuri and Atsu Vondee.