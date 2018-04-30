Zylofon Media's Halifax Ansah pays off Wisa Greid's court fine

news

Zylofon Media’s Head of Communications has offered to pay Wisa Greid's fine following a court ruling.

The newly appointed Head of Communications for Zylofon Cash and Zylofon Events, Halifax Ansah Addo, has bailed Ghanaian musician Wisa Greid with GHc10,000.00 after an Accra Circuit Court found him guilty of gross indecency.

Following the court’s verdict, the musician was slapped with a Gh¢8,400 fine or serve a 2-year jail term should he default in paying the fine.

Wisa Greid known in real life as Eugene Ashie was today, April 30th, 2018 fined for showing his manhood on stage during a live performance at the "December to Remember" Concert organized by Citi FM on 24th December 2015 in Accra.

The court presided over by Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku stated that the evidence put before the court pointed out that the manhood displayed by Wisa on stage, was not a fake one as claimed by the musician.

By default, Wisa Greid was supposed to serve a 24-month term in prison but Halifax Ansah who according to attractivemustapha.com realized that the musician was struggling to raise the GHc8,400.00, contacted the editor of the online portal and sent an amount of GHc10,000.00 immediately to Wisa Greid.

According to Halifax Ansah, all efforts to reach Wisa Greid and his Management team proved futile so in his fervent wish to save the young artiste from perishing in jail, he contacted Attractive Mustapha who was in court to witness proceedings that led to the judgment.