(Kuami Eugene, King Promise and Kidi visit BBC)

Ghanaian newest musicians, Kidi, Kuami Eugene and King Promise have stormed BBC studios in London for their first ever interviews to crank their music careers up a notch.

Kidi, who couldn’t keep calm about their experience shared some photos on his Instagram account with the caption: “Earlier today at the BBC … great interview with my brothers …”

Photos circulating on various social media platforms show the Ghanaian stars in and around the studios of the BBC as they took their interviews.

Aside the BBC interviews, it has been alleged that the musicians, who have attained much recognition in Ghana, are presently booked for more shows in UK even though that wasn’t part of their objectives of visiting the United Kingdom.