Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Ms. Boduong argued that Ghana’s economy is such that as a woman, “…you need someone to take care of you; you can’t make enough money as a woman here”.
The University of Ghana graduate revealed due to Ghana’s bad economy, she sleeps with married men to cater for her needs.
READ ALSO: Moesha Boduong says Ghana's bad economy forces her sleep with married men to cater for her luxurious needs
She added that Ghanaian women need men to sponsor them before they can live a comfortable life.
Some social media users don’t agree with her comments and this is what they had to say.
READ ALSO: 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA