Home > Entertainment >

Moesha just admitted on CNN that she sleeps with married men


Twitter Reactions Moesha Boduong blasted for confessing on CNN that she sleeps with married men to cater for her needs

Speaking to CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Ms. Boduong argued that Ghana’s economy is such that as a woman, “…you need someone to take care of you; you can’t make enough money as a woman here”.

  • Published:
 Christiane Amanpour and Moesha Boduong play

 Christiane Amanpour and Moesha Boduong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian model, Moesha Boduong is trending on social media after CNN upload an exclusive 1 minute 27 seconds interview that had with her earlier this year.

The University of Ghana graduate revealed due to Ghana’s bad economy, she sleeps with married men to cater for her needs.

READ ALSO: Moesha Boduong says Ghana's bad economy forces her sleep with married men to cater for her luxurious needs

She added that Ghanaian women need men to sponsor them before they can live a comfortable life.

 

Some social media users don’t agree with her comments and this is what they had to say.

 

READ ALSO: 8 dresses we don’t want to see at this year’s VGMA

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Women Empowerment: Moesha Boduong says Ghana's bad economy forces her sleep with married men to cater for her luxurious needs Women Empowerment Moesha Boduong says Ghana's bad economy forces her sleep with married men to cater for her luxurious needs
"Highlife Connect": Bisa Kdei to drop 3rd album on April 21 "Highlife Connect" Bisa Kdei to drop 3rd album on April 21
“3nity”: The mystery behind Epixode's sophomore album art work “3nity” The mystery behind Epixode's sophomore album art work
Patience Ozokwor: Nigerian actress welcomes her 16th grand child (Photo) Patience Ozokwor Nigerian actress welcomes her 16th grand child (Photo)
Stonebwoy: "Death prophecies put fear in people" - Singer Stonebwoy "Death prophecies put fear in people" - Singer
VGMA 2018 predictions: Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King Promise likely to win VGMA 2018 predictions Who wins what? Ebony Reigns, Shatta Wale, King Promise likely to win

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Zylofon acts get royal welcome in Kumasi for Akwasidae Festival Celebrity News Zylofon acts get royal welcome in Kumasi for Akwasidae Festival
Sports: Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team Sports Nana Aba Anamoah joins Accra Great Olympics management team
Royal Visit: Stonebwoy pays courtesy call on Asantehene Royal Visit Stonebwoy pays courtesy call on Asantehene



Top Articles

1 Photo Deborah Vanessa goes naked in photoshootbullet
2 Chevrolet Camaro Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' flaunts his new customized carbullet
3 Angel Obinim Bishop turns 40; here are 12 controversial things about himbullet
4 Women Empowerment Moesha Boduong says Ghana's bad economy forces...bullet
5 +18 VIDEO Watch Afia Schwarzenegger caught cheatingbullet
6 Josh Laryea I contemplated suicide after adultery allegations...bullet
7 Eucharia Anunobi Nigerian actress son dead at 15bullet
8 Mzbel Singer claims journalist leaked her nude photos to...bullet
9 Wakanda Forever Nollywood’s cast for black panther is...bullet
10 Tommy Annan Forson “I was once a taxi driver” -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet

Entertainment

Bisa Kdei
Bisa K’dei Highlife artiste break silence on VGMA nomination
Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration
Richest Man In Africa Photos from Aliko Dangote’s 61st birthday celebration
Big Akwes,Safina Haroun and Amandzeba of Luv FM
Big Akwes Kumawood actor 'fights' presenter Amandzeba over Safina Haroun
Mzbel
'Oldman' Singer Mzbel mocks Dr Bawumia