news

Are you a movie lover? Are you eager to know about the brilliant minds in front and behind the camera

involved in making amazing stories come alive?

Get access to all the juicy gist and more on AMC Movie Talk showing on AMC Series – Mondays and Fridays

on the following platforms:

Startimes (CH 072), Startsat (CH 134), Azam (CH 252), Kwese (CH 145), Zuku (CH 226), and Black (CH 206) by

20:30GMT/21:30WAT/22:30CAT

and

AMC Movies – Tuesdays and Thursdays also on Startimes (CH 018); Startsat (CH 185), Azam (CH 301),

Kwese (CH 160), Zuku (CH 230), and Black (CH 206) by 20:30GMT/21:30WAT/22:30CAT

Weekly Series Video Embed: https://youtu.be/XyjYwuW4Yls

Weekly Series Text:

African Movie Channel (AMC) is dedicated to offering you and your loved ones outstanding entertainment with unmissable drama Series from Monday to Friday, so begin your week on Mondays with Two Sides of a Coin, Casino and AMC Movie Talk, have exciting Tuesdays with Family Forever and Adams Apples, enjoy intriguing Wednesdays with Tears of Love and Delilah, have chilled Thursdays with At Home with Joselyn, Tales Of Eve: Thanks for Coming, and Boiling Point and end the week on a brilliant note with Two Dry Girls and New Beginnings on Fridays.

Catch all these and much more on AMC SERIES on Startimes (CH 072), Startsat (CH 134), Azam (CH 252), Kwese (CH 145), Zuku (CH 226), and Black (CH 206) every day from 18:00GMT/19:00WAT/20:00CAT.