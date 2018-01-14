Actress reveals why she deleted her husband’s photos

news

Actress,Mercy Johnson triggered concern when she deleted all photos of her hubby on her Instagram page .Shortly after that, she posted this photo above while slamming rumours of marital strife.

Now,she has revealed why she took the bold move .Speaking to The NETNG, she said

“I usually delete all the pictures on my page from time to time and this time around, I didn’t just delete my husband’s pictures, I deleted photos of me and my children. In fact, my husband is in shock at the drama emanating from social media.”

“We had a photo shoot and of course you know the new year swag na, so I said to delete the old pictures I had which is what I do normally, na im e backfire oooo.”

“I will still celebrate 10 years with my sexy Odi by God’s grace and I appreciate all my fans for expressing their concern over the issue. God bless you all” She said.

Source: Kemifelani