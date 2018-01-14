Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Actress reveals why she deleted her husband’s photos


Mercy Johnson Actress reveals why she deleted her husband’s photos on Instagram

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actress,Mercy Johnson triggered concern when she deleted all photos of her hubby on her Instagram page .Shortly after that, she posted this photo above while slamming rumours of marital strife.

Now,she has revealed why she took the bold move .Speaking to The NETNG, she said

“I usually delete all the pictures on my page from time to time and this time around, I didn’t just delete my husband’s pictures, I deleted photos of me and my children. In fact, my husband is in shock at the drama emanating from social media.”

“We had a photo shoot and of course you know the new year swag na, so I said to delete the old pictures I had which is what I do normally, na im e backfire oooo.”

“I will still celebrate 10 years with my sexy Odi by God’s grace and I appreciate all my fans for expressing their concern over the issue. God bless you all” She said.

Source: Kemifelani

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Movie Review: The Commuter is a forgettable train ride but...Liam Neeson! Pulse Movie Review The Commuter is a forgettable train ride but...Liam Neeson!
Marvel Studios: The “Black Widow” movie may soon be reality Marvel Studios The “Black Widow” movie may soon be reality
Gyankroma Akufo-Addo: President’s daughter abandons duties as Director of Creative Arts Council Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Director of Creative Arts Council
Black Panther: Upcoming movie sells the most presale tickets in Marvel history Black Panther Upcoming movie sells the most presale tickets in Marvel history
Funke Akindele: Actress likely to star in "Avengers: Infinity War" Funke Akindele Actress likely to star in "Avengers: Infinity War"
Kalybos: Comic actor quits “Boys Kasa” starts own series skit “Adventures of Kalybos” Kalybos Comic actor quits “Boys Kasa” starts own series skit “Adventures of Kalybos”

Recommended Videos

Video: Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Stars Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Stars
Video: “BlueFilm” movie trailer Video “BlueFilm” movie trailer
Video: Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometown Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometown



Top Articles

1 Mercy Johnson Actress reveals why she deleted her husband’s photos on...bullet
2 Funke Akindele Actress likely to star in "Avengers: Infinity War"bullet
3 Pulse Movie Review The Commuter is a forgettable train ride...bullet
4 Kalybos Comic actor quits “Boys Kasa” starts own series skit...bullet
5 In Kumasi ‘I am a witch’ – Actress confessesbullet
6 Marvel Studios The “Black Widow” movie may soon be realitybullet
7 Pulse List 10 Ghallywood movies to watch this weekendbullet
8 Movie Industry Ghanaians can now download Kumawood movies...bullet
9 Prince Dovlo Film director announces "Blue Film"...bullet
10 Photos Maame Serwaa breaks down in tears as she mourns...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet
3 Trailer "Door 2 Door" moviebullet
4 Plagiarized Kofi Asamoah's 'John & John' vs Tim Greene's 'Skeem'bullet
5 Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometownbullet

Movies

Meryl Streep walked the Golden Globes red carpet with Ai-jen Poo, the head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance -- both wore black in support of victims of sexual harassment
Golden Globe 2018 'Blackout' on Globes red carpet for harassment victims
Preparations are underway at California's Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
2018 Golden Globes Hollywood gets party season started at glitzy event
Boris Kodjoe with wife spotted at Makola ahead of CAF Awards
Ghana Movies I'm ready to work with Ghanaian actors - Boris Kodjoe
Yvonne Nelson
'Waiting for RYN' Yvonne Nelson readies new TV show about her pregnancy