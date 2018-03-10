Home > Entertainment > Movies >

"Americanah" rated one of 15 remarkable books of the 21st Century


"Americanah" Chimamanda Adichie's bestseller listed as one of 15 remarkable books by women in the 21st Century

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie‘s "Americanah" made the list as one of 15 remarkable books written by women who are shaping fiction in the 21st century.

  Published:
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Dior at the Vanity Fair Oscars party play

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Dior at the Vanity Fair Oscars party

(Instagram)
What a roll! Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie is on a roll and this latest rating by New York Times says it all.

According to the reports, The Times’s staff book critics, Dwight Garner, Jennifer Szalai and Parul Sehgal, thought about writers who have been "opening new realms in fiction and whose books suggest and embody unexplored possibilities in form, feeling and knowledge," for Women's History Month.

ALSO READ: Cast announced for the movie adaptation of "On Monday of Last Week"

Unsurprisingly, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's "Americanah" made the list as one of 15 remarkable books written by women who are shaping fiction in the 21st century.

Describing the impact of "Americanah", Dwight Garner wrote:

"If you were paying attention, you might have seen this book coming. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s first novel, “Purple Hibiscus,” was longlisted for the Man Booker Prize. Her second, “Half of a Yellow Sun,” won the Orange Prize. In 2008, she was awarded a MacArthur “genius” grant. But “Americanah” more than paid off on this writer’s promise.

"It’s a resonant and fiercely intellectual novel about a Nigerian woman named Ifemelu who leaves Africa for America and suffers here before starting a blog called “Raceteenth or Various Observations About American Blacks (Those Formerly Known as Negroes) by a Non-American Black” and winning a fellowship at Princeton.

"Adichie works both high and low; she’s as adept at dissecting internet and hair salon culture as she is at parsing the overlapping and ever-changing meanings of class and race in the United States. “Americanah” brings news, on many fronts, about how a new generation of immigrants is making its way in the world. It has lessons for every human about how to live."

"Americanah" mini-series adaptation

Recall that it's been four years since we first heard that that Lupita Nyong'O had acquired the rights to adapt Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Americanah and it finally seems that there might be movement on the adaptation after all.

Americanah could see Black Panther co-stars Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'O work together once more.

Just a month ago, it was reported that the critically acclaimed novel would be turned into a mini-series, not a movie as was initially announced. Now, the project officially has a writer: the talented actress and playwright, Danai Gurira.

This will mark the third time Nyong'o and Gurira work together. Prior to playing Nakia and Okoye, the enchanting women protecting T'Challa in Marvel's Black Panther, Gurira wrote Eclipsed — the play that landed Nyong'o her first Tony nomination.

ALSO READ: Queen of African Literature on the complexities of the feminism movement, raising our girls and the fragile male ego

Speaking with Extra, Nyong'o revealed that the Americanah adaptation is the next project on her she plans to tackle. The book follows the story of two young Nigerian immigrants, Ifemelu and Obinze, who face a lifetime of struggle while their love story endures through it all.

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira play

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira

(Goldteethandco.com)

 

Nyong'o will be playing Ifemelu, and both she and Gurira will be executive producing the whole thing.

We expect more information to be revealed in the coming months and we cannot wait to see how this exciting and long-awaited project unfolds.

