Anakle films, Inkblot team up for up North

This week, Anakle Films and Inkblot Productions started production on a new film titled Up North.

Nothing has been revealed about the movie as no official announcement has been made, but multi talented entertainer Banky W’s IG post about going Up North and an official IG page @upnorththefilm shows that plans are ongoing.

“Shoot commenced yesterday. Tope Oshin is directing and Banky W is lead on the film,” our source says

This is Anakle’s first venture into making a feature film. The digital advertising agency is known for creating unforgettable experiences between brands and end users.

Some of their works include The Bride Price App and recently The Wikipedia ad with Pete Edochie and Emmanuella.

Inkblot Productions is one of Nigeria’s biggest production companies known for releasing crowd pleasing hits such as The Wedding Party Series, My Wife and I, The Arbitration, Out of Luck, The Department and most recently New Money.