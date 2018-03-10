Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Netflix to produce "inspirational" TV series for the Obamas


Barack Obama Former US president in talks with Netflix for "inspirational" TV series

The Netflix deal will reportedly give Obama an unfiltered method of communication with the audiences he already reaches through social media.

U.S. President Barack Obama answers questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House December 16, 2016 in Washington, DC.

U.S. President Barack Obama answers questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House December 16, 2016 in Washington, DC.

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
Big News! According to news reports, former President, Barack Obama, is currently negotiating with Netflix to produce a new TV series.

New York Times reports that it is going to be a series of high-profile shows which will provide him with a global platform following his departure from the White House.

Former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama.

(Pool/Getty Images)

 

The reports revealed that although the terms of the deal are not yet set in stone, under the terms of the proposed deal, Netflix would be paying Obama and his wife, Michelle, for exclusive content that would be available only on the streaming service.

Netflix has nearly 118 million subscribers worldwide.

According to people familiar with the discussions about the show,  Obama does not intend to use the shows to respond directly to the present president of the United State, Donald Trump or conservative critics.

However, the number of episodes and the formats for the shows have not been decided.

Sources also say that the Obamas have spoken about producing shows that will highlight inspirational stories.

Barack and Michelle Obama would provide Netflix with exclusive content, with the format and number of shows yet to be determined, US media reported

Barack and Michelle Obama would provide Netflix with exclusive content, with the format and number of shows yet to be determined, US media reported

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

 

The Netflix deal will reportedly give Obama an unfiltered method of communication with the audiences he already reaches through social media.

Obama boasts 101 million Twitter followers and 55 million people who have liked his Facebook page.

We certainly cannot wait for this new development.

Barry: Barack Obama biopic

You would recall that Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for "Barry," a film about US president Barack Obama and his time as a student at Columbia University.

Alec Berg and Bill Hader on the set of "Barry."

Alec Berg and Bill Hader on the set of "Barry."

(John P. Johnson/HBO)

 

About film

A young Barack Obama, known to his friends as “Barry,” arrives in New York City in the fall of 1981 to begin his junior year at Columbia University.

In a crime-ridden and racially charged environment, Barry finds himself pulled between various social spheres and struggles to maintain a series of increasingly strained relationships with his Kansas-born mother, his estranged Kenyan father, and his classmates.

Barry is the story of a young man grappling with those same issues that his country, and arguably the world, are still coming to terms with 35 years later.

Barry - Barack Obama biopic

Barry - Barack Obama biopic

(pulse)

 

Directed by Vikram Gandhi, the biopic follows Obama questioning race and identity in America in the early 1980s.

"Barry" stars Devon Terrel as a young Obama. It also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Mitchell, Ellar Coltrane among others.

This is not the first film made about the US President's formative years. In August, "Southside with You," a movie on the love story of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, was released.

