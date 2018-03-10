news

Big News! According to news reports, former President, Barack Obama, is currently negotiating with Netflix to produce a new TV series.

New York Times reports that it is going to be a series of high-profile shows which will provide him with a global platform following his departure from the White House.

ALSO READ: Watch trailer for a Barack Obama biopic

The reports revealed that although the terms of the deal are not yet set in stone, under the terms of the proposed deal, Netflix would be paying Obama and his wife, Michelle, for exclusive content that would be available only on the streaming service.

Netflix has nearly 118 million subscribers worldwide.

According to people familiar with the discussions about the show, Obama does not intend to use the shows to respond directly to the present president of the United State, Donald Trump or conservative critics.

However, the number of episodes and the formats for the shows have not been decided.

Sources also say that the Obamas have spoken about producing shows that will highlight inspirational stories.

The Netflix deal will reportedly give Obama an unfiltered method of communication with the audiences he already reaches through social media.

Obama boasts 101 million Twitter followers and 55 million people who have liked his Facebook page.

We certainly cannot wait for this new development.

Barry: Barack Obama biopic

You would recall that Netflix has released the first full-length trailer for "Barry," a film about US president Barack Obama and his time as a student at Columbia University.

About film

A young Barack Obama, known to his friends as “Barry,” arrives in New York City in the fall of 1981 to begin his junior year at Columbia University.

In a crime-ridden and racially charged environment, Barry finds himself pulled between various social spheres and struggles to maintain a series of increasingly strained relationships with his Kansas-born mother, his estranged Kenyan father, and his classmates.

Barry is the story of a young man grappling with those same issues that his country, and arguably the world, are still coming to terms with 35 years later.

ALSO READ: Watch Parker Sawyer, Tika Sumpter as Barack and Michelle Obama in "Southside with you"

Directed by Vikram Gandhi, the biopic follows Obama questioning race and identity in America in the early 1980s.

"Barry" stars Devon Terrel as a young Obama. It also stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Jason Mitchell, Ellar Coltrane among others.