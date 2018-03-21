news

Twitter has now issued a statement on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, crowning "Black Panther" the most-tweeted movie of all time.

The movie which stars Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler has amassed more than 35 million tweets.

ALSO READ: Marvel announces Nigerian-American author as writer of Black Panther 3-part series

According to the statement, "Black Panther's" Twitter chatter has thrown out two other box office hits that held the title, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

See the post below:

Recall that in January, Kendrick Lamar tweeted what is now the most-retweeted "Black Panther" tweet ever.

The Grammy-winning rapper posted the tracklist to the film's soundtrack, which he curated and produced.

"Black Panther The Album 2/9," Lamar wrote in the tweet, which has now been retweeted more than 240,000 times.

See his tweet below:

"Black Panther"

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Black Panther is officially the best-reviewed superhero movies of all time and we have to agree.

The movie which was Marvel's first film directed by an African-American has raked in an estimated $192 million in North America alone , this weekend.

If you wondering what that means, it means that 'Black Panther' is the fifth biggest opening of all time.

The movie starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan broke multiple box office records too, stealing the record for the largest opening for an African-American director.

Before now, F. Gary Gray and "The Fate of the Furious" led this category after it opened to $98 million in April 2017.

According to Disney, the movie is estimated to bring in $218 million domestically. So far, the film has brought in an opening of $361 million around the world.

"Black Panther" also stole the record for an opening in February, which belonged to "Deadpool," the 20th Century Fox, R-rated superhero film that brought in $132 million when it opened in February 2016.

CNN reports that it is the second biggest opening for a Marvel Studios film, after 2012's "The Avengers," pushing past other huge hits like "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Captain America: Civil War" and "Iron Man 3."

ALSO READ: African audiences celebrate 'Black Panther' release

It is also the studio's 18th straight number one opening.

This is an all time high for Hollywood, and with "Black Panther" reaching box office heights that other African-American titles have been unable to achieve, the film's total could cause a change in the industry by encouraging diversity both behind and in front of the camera.