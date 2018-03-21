Prince David Osei has been spotted on set shooting a new movie, titled "Newsman".
The "Devilish Angel" star actor was spotted in Lombardy in Italy shooting a new movie, titled "Newsman".
"Newsman" is produced by 9th November Productions and PDO Productions and will soon hit the big movie screens in Ghana, according to Prince David Osei.
Prince David Osei rose to prominence in 2006 after his role in "Fortune Island" caught the public eye. He is also known for playing roles in top movies like "The Dead", "Flight by Night" and "Nana Means King".