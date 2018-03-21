24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian award-winning actor and film director, Prince David Osei has been spotted on set shooting a new movie.

The "Devilish Angel" star actor was spotted in Lombardy in Italy shooting a new movie, titled "Newsman".

The movie, which is being directed by young director Lloyd Martello, is said to be a drama film and features some top foreign movie actors and actresses.

"Newsman" is produced by 9th November Productions and PDO Productions and will soon hit the big movie screens in Ghana, according to Prince David Osei.

Prince David Osei rose to prominence in 2006 after his role in "Fortune Island" caught the public eye. He is also known for playing roles in top movies like "The Dead", "Flight by Night" and "Nana Means King".