Ekow Blankson apologise for calling new crop of actors

Managing Director of TV Africa and actor, Ekow Blankson has apologised for unequivocally describing the current crop of actors as jokers.

Ace actor has apologised to stakeholders in the movie industry based in Kumasi over his recent comment that movies from their end are reminisced to the old ‘Concert Party’ shows

In an interview with SVTV Africa, the actor known for his great acting experience explained that Kumasi movie sector do not prepare script to guide actors on set. Blankson noted they have adapted the concert party style and transformed it into film.

“I think the Kumasi movie industry is a different form of film making, it’s actually concert party where you don’t prepare a script and follow. They are given pointers and they have to create out of it and that is the concert party style and they have enhanced it into film.”

However, there were chorus of condemnation for his unfortunate claims on other news platform after the release of that production.

Blankson, after a lot of reflections posted on his Facebook timeline and apologised to all for making such statement which has denigrated stakeholders in the movie industry.

He wrote:

"Omg! My attention has been drawn to some displeasure from my brothers and sisters on an interview i granted one SVTV.

Foremost, let me sincerely apologize to all “KUMAWOOD” actors if i have in anyway offended them. The caption and parts of the interview quotes were taken completely out of context. I am not that callous to ridicule or insult my own. I am told the full interview will be out today or so. I was rather encouraging our young talents oooo. Yes i made some comments leading to the case i was making in favour of our industry. I made reference to the international market and how we can get there. I even applauded concert party which is a great form of theatrical arts. I used personal experiences to encourage our guys. It was not meant at all to defame or insult any group at all. In fact i respect them a lot and that was the point i was making. I think that most of the young ones should be encouraged to attend some acting classes to make it better. We can compete well with the kind of creativity we possess. I admire their spontaneity and extensive acts. Please will anyone kindly extend my sincerest apology to them. I will under no circumstance disrespect my own. It can only get better."