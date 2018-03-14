Elikem Kumordzie reveals he is still engaged to the wife

news

Elikem Kumordzie is a Ghanaian tailor and actor best known for representing Ghana in the 2013 Big Brother Africa reality show.

Talking about his marriage life on Starr drive show according to him, "the rumours can only be a fictional movie because Pokelo Nare is still his beloved wife".

Pokelo and Elikem met at the Big Brother Africa house, got married and have a baby together.

Explaining further, he revealed "the highest amount he was ever paid for a role in a movie is Gh8,000 and he doubts if any Ghanaian actor gets over Gh10,000 for a job out here".