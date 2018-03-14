Elikem Kumordzie reveals he is still engaged to the wife

Talking to Elikem Kumordzie about his marriage life, according to him, "the rumours can only be a fictional movie because Pokelo Nare is still his beloved wife".
Talking about his marriage life on Starr drive show according to him, "the rumours can only be a fictional movie because Pokelo Nare is still his beloved wife".
READ MORE: Jon Germain reveals why he's married to ex-girlfriend's best friend
Pokelo and Elikem met at the Big Brother Africa house, got married and have a baby together.
Explaining further, he revealed "the highest amount he was ever paid for a role in a movie is Gh8,000 and he doubts if any Ghanaian actor gets over Gh10,000 for a job out here".