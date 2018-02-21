Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Ghanaian actress, Nayas1 stuns in new photos


'Endwene Bone' Ghanaian actress, Nayas1 stuns in new photos ahead of new movie

Ghanaian actress, Nayas1 has worked with popular stars including like Kojo Nkansah Lilwin, Akrobeto, Christiana Awuni, Yaw Dabo, Don Little, Original Nayas, Prince William and many more.

Actress and movie producer and Nayas1, real name Gladys Boaku is set to prove to her critics that a movie when well produced would be accepted by both Christians and secular people with her self-produced movie titled 'Endwene Bone' set to be released on 24th February 2018.

Endwene bone features A-list Kumawood actors like Kojo Nkansah Lilwin, Akrobeto, Christiana Awuni, Yaw Dabo, Don Little, Original Nayas, Prince William and many more.

The story is based on a true-life story where Lilwin happens to be a lazy father who has over pampered his daughter Nayas.

Nayas leaves the village to seek greener pastures and fortunately for her, she met Akrobeto who promised to marry her but the story turns out to be something she least expected.

