I’m into movies to help grow the industry - Shatta Michy

Shatta Wale's baby mama has said her current love for acting is aimed at helping change and grow the Ghanaian movie industry.
In an interview with Becky on ‘E With Becks’ on Joy Prime, Shatta Michy, who is also a musician, explained that she is learning the rules of the movie industry so she can propel change and also help with what the industry lacks.
Shatta Michy added that her production house ‘Diamond Productions’ will help ignite the needed change in the movie industry for the next generation.
Watch the video below for more;