I’m into movies to help grow the industry - Shatta Michy


Shatta Wale's baby mama has said her current love for acting is aimed at helping change and grow the Ghanaian movie industry.

Shatta Wale's fiancée Diamond Michelle Gbagonah 'Shatta Michy' has revealed that she is not into movies for the fame as many will perceive.

In an interview with Becky on ‘E With Becks’ on Joy Prime, Shatta Michy, who is also a musician, explained that she is learning the rules of the movie industry so she can propel change and also help with what the industry lacks.

She said her current love for acting is aimed at helping change and grow the Ghanaian movie industry,“I am not acting because I want to be an actress, I’m into acting to learn. I want to see how the movies are made and the mistake our filmmakers are making. Basically, I’m playing the errand girl just to learn the trade,” the ‘Cocoa Brown’ star said.

Shatta Michy added that her production house ‘Diamond Productions’ will help ignite the needed change in the movie industry for the next generation.

