In Kumasi :  ‘I am a witch’ – Actress confesses

Popular Kumasi based actress, Christiana Awuni, has sarcastically confessed to being a witch.

Rockstar as she prefers to be called in an interview with Agyemang Prempeh, on GH Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, said she is a witch and only operates in the afternoon.

She was responding to why she has been consistently cast as a witch in every movie she plays.

The actress also sarcastically said that her colleague actress, Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyeiwaa, passed on the witchcraft to her.

She said filmmakers see her as the best substitute for a ‘witch’ in movies. She noted that she is not a ‘witch’ in real life but she just plays out such characters in the movies she features in.

Christiana Awuni was speaking about a new movie she was cast in titled, ‘Edwine Bone’ which was premiered on December 25, 2017.