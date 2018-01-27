Kids watching Kumkum Bhagya may become idol worshippers: Actor

news

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Fred Amugi, is warning that Ghanaian children may become idol worshippers if they continue to watch the popular Indian soap opera, Kumkum Bhagya.

Speaking on Accra-based Rainbow Radio, Mr Amugi also slammed the airing of the popular soap opera in Twi when they are quality local series.

He also stressed that the Hindu culture being portrayed in Kumkum Bhagya is wide apart from the Ghanaian culture, warning that Ghanaian kids will start worshipping idols.

"How can you spend money dubbing a foreign language into a local language and air it on television? We have abandoned what we can do as Ghanaians," he said.





"You are able to dub Hindi into Twi and ask me to watch when their culture and our culture are wide apart," he added.



"If in the future our children start worshipping idols as portrayed in the soap opera, what will we do or who are we going to blame?’," he queried.

He said the country will have itself to blame if the status quo continues without check.

‘’If we do not address the concerns I have raised, we will have ourselves to blame,’’ he said.