Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Kids watching Kumkum Bhagya may become idol worshippers: Actor


Fred Amugi Ghanaian kids watching Kumkum Bhagya may become idol worshippers: actor warns

Speaking on Accra-based Rainbow Radio, Mr Amugi also slammed the airing of the popular soap opera in Twi when they are quality local series.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Ghanaian kids watching Kumkum Bhagya may become idol worshippers: Veteran actor
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Fred Amugi, is warning that Ghanaian children may become idol worshippers if they continue to watch the popular Indian soap opera, Kumkum Bhagya.

Speaking on Accra-based Rainbow Radio, Mr Amugi also slammed the airing of the popular soap opera in Twi when they are quality local series.

READ MORE: Kumawood actress chooses death over NPP

He also stressed that the Hindu culture being portrayed in Kumkum Bhagya is wide apart from the Ghanaian culture, warning that Ghanaian kids will start worshipping idols.

"How can you spend money dubbing a foreign language into a local language and air it on television? We have abandoned what we can do as Ghanaians," he said.

play Fred Amugi



"You are able to dub Hindi into Twi and ask me to watch when their culture and our culture are wide apart," he added.

"If in the future our children start worshipping idols as portrayed in the soap opera, what will we do or who are we going to blame?’," he queried.

READ MORE: President’s daughter abandons duties as Director of Creative Arts Council

He said the country will have itself to blame if the status quo continues without check.

‘’If we do not address the concerns I have raised, we will have ourselves to blame,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Watch & Dine Cinema: “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji” premiere at premium cinema this weekend Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji” premiere at premium cinema this weekend
Pulse Movie Review: Den of Thieves fails to live up to its potential but it excites Pulse Movie Review Den of Thieves fails to live up to its potential but it excites
In India: Controversial Bollywood movie wins hearts on opening day In India Controversial Bollywood movie wins hearts on opening day
Giancarlo Esposito: The double life of 'Breaking Bad' villain Giancarlo Esposito The double life of 'Breaking Bad' villain
Gloria Kani: Kumawood actress chooses death over NPP Gloria Kani Kumawood actress chooses death over NPP
Tourism TV: New TV channel on arts and tourism to be launched Tourism TV New TV channel on arts and tourism to be launched

Recommended Videos

Video: “BlueFilm” movie trailer Video “BlueFilm” movie trailer
Video: Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometown Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometown
VIDEO: "Be My Woman" short film 2017 VIDEO "Be My Woman" short film 2017



Top Articles

1 Fred Amugi Ghanaian kids watching Kumkum Bhagya may become idol...bullet
2 Gloria Kani Kumawood actress chooses death over NPPbullet
3 In India Controversial Bollywood movie wins hearts on opening daybullet
4 Fantastic 5 Zylofon Media signs 5 actors, buys Ghana Movie Awards...bullet
5 Giancarlo Esposito The double life of 'Breaking Bad' villainbullet
6 Trailer Watch Abraham Attah in latest "Spider-Man: Homecoming"...bullet
7 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
8 "Door to Door" Lil Win back in new romantic comedy...bullet
9 AMC Movie Talk Series now showing Mondays to Fridays on...bullet
10 'Waiting for RYN' Yvonne Nelson readies new TV show...bullet

Related Articles

Gloria Kani Kumawood actress chooses death over NPP
Tourism TV New TV channel on arts and tourism to be launched
Watch & Dine Cinema Ghana’s premium cinema to open soon at the Kumasi City Mall
Mercy Johnson Actress reveals why she deleted her husband’s photos on Instagram
Marvel Studios The “Black Widow” movie may soon be reality
Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Director of Creative Arts Council
Kalybos Comic actor quits “Boys Kasa” starts own series skit “Adventures of Kalybos”
Ghana Movies I'm ready to work with Ghanaian actors - Boris Kodjoe
'Waiting for RYN' Yvonne Nelson readies new TV show about her pregnancy
In Kumasi ‘I am a witch’ – Actress confesses

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 VIDEO "Learn from the foreign movie industries" - Samira Bawumiabullet
3 Trailer "Door 2 Door" moviebullet
4 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet
5 VIDEO "Be My Woman" short film 2017bullet
6 Video Keteke Movie premiere @ Silverbirds Cinema, Accrabullet
7 VIDEO "Spider-Man: Homecoming" trailerbullet
8 Watch Episode 2 of "Den Tinz Some"bullet
9 Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometownbullet
10 Video "Veiled" movie trailerbullet

Movies

No feeling perfectly describes how bad Proud Mary is
Pulse Movie Review No feeling perfectly describes how bad Proud Mary is
Ghana’s premium cinema to open soon at the Kumasi City Mall
Watch & Dine Cinema Ghana’s premium cinema to open soon at the Kumasi City Mall
Mercy Johnson Actress reveals why she deleted her husband’s photos on Instagram
The Commuter is a forgettable train ride but...Liam Neeson!
Pulse Movie Review "The Commuter" is a forgettable train ride but...Liam Neeson!