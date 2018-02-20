Lupita Nyong'O imitates Chad Boseman's Rolling Stone Cover

news

At this point, we have to agree that "Black Panther" was everything and more for us that watched the movie.

But guess what? Even the cast of the movie is mindblown. Mind blown enough for Lupita Nyong'O to recreate Chadwick Boseman's Rolling Stone cover.

She not only shared the photo, but went on to gush about the movie and its cast, thanking Boseman for his "quiet, confident, and regal nature."

See her tweet below:

We also recall that Lupita is hardly the first person to gush about the movie that is now the fifth biggest movie of all time.

Michelle Obama took to Twitter to praise the cast and team behind the production of the movie, revealing her high hopes that the box office hit "will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories."

Black Panther is officially the best-reviewed superhero movies of all time according to Rotten Tomatoes, and we have to agree.

The movie which was Marvel's first film directed by an African-American has raked in an estimated $192 million in North America alone , this weekend.

If you wondering what that means, it means that 'Black Panther' is the fifth biggest opening of all time.

The movie starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan broke multiple box office records too, stealing the record for the largest opening for an African-American director.

Before now, F. Gary Gray and "The Fate of the Furious" led this category after it opened to $98 million in April 2017.

According to Disney, the movie is estimated to bring in $218 million domestically. So far, the film has brought in an opening of $361 million around the world.

"Black Panther" also stole the record for an opening in February, which belonged to "Deadpool," the 20th Century Fox, R-rated superhero film that brought in $132 million when it opened in February 2016.

CNN reports that it is the second biggest opening for a Marvel Studios film, after 2012's "The Avengers," pushing past other huge hits like "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Captain America: Civil War" and "Iron Man 3."

It is also the studio's 18th straight number one opening.

This is an all time high for Hollywood, and with "Black Panther" reaching box office heights that other African-American titles have been unable to achieve, the film's total could cause a change in the industry by encouraging diversity both behind and in front of the camera.

High hopes for first movie directed by an African-American

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” was initially estimated to gross over $165 million in North America after it opens during the four-day President’s Day weekend.

According to Hollywood's tracking service NRG, the movie would be the highest February debut of all time, against the 2016 "Deadpool" which currently holds the record with $152.2 million.

The movie exceeded both feats.

The highest openings in North America was led by "The Avengers" with $207.4 million, followed by "Avengers: Age of Ultron " with $191.3 million and then "Captain America: Civil War "with $179.1.

