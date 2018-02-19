Michelle Obama lauds Black Panther team

news

Even Michelle Obama was blown away by the classic that is 'Black Panther'.

The former first lady of the United States of America revealed this in a tweet she shared on Monday, February 19.

Michelle lauded the Black Panther team while predicting that the box office hit "will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of their own stories."

See her tweet below:

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Black Panther is officially the best-reviewed superhero movies of all time and we have to agree.

The movie which was Marvel's first film directed by an African-American has raked in an estimated $192 million in North America alone , this weekend.

If you wondering what that means, it means that 'Black Panther' is the fifth biggest opening of all time.

The movie starring Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan broke multiple box office records too, stealing the record for the largest opening for an African-American director.

Before now, F. Gary Gray and "The Fate of the Furious" led this category after it opened to $98 million in April 2017.

According to Disney, the movie is estimated to bring in $218 million domestically. So far, the film has brought in an opening of $361 million around the world.

"Black Panther" also stole the record for an opening in February, which belonged to "Deadpool," the 20th Century Fox, R-rated superhero film that brought in $132 million when it opened in February 2016.

CNN reports that it is the second biggest opening for a Marvel Studios film, after 2012's "The Avengers," pushing past other huge hits like "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Captain America: Civil War" and "Iron Man 3."

It is also the studio's 18th straight number one opening.

This is an all time high for Hollywood, and with "Black Panther" reaching box office heights that other African-American titles have been unable to achieve, the film's total could cause a change in the industry by encouraging diversity both behind and in front of the camera.

High hopes for first movie directed by an African-American

Disney-Marvel’s “Black Panther” was initially estimated to gross over $165 million in North America after it opens during the four-day President’s Day weekend.

According to Hollywood's tracking service NRG, the movie would be the highest February debut of all time, against the 2016 "Deadpool" which currently holds the record with $152.2 million.

The movie exceeded both feats.

The highest openings in North America was led by "The Avengers" with $207.4 million, followed by "Avengers: Age of Ultron " with $191.3 million and then "Captain America: Civil War "with $179.1.

