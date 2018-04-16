Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Patapaa picks Nana Ama Mcbrown as his favorite Ghanaian actress


  • Published:
Ghanaian musician, Patapaa says Nana Ama Mcbrown is his favorite Ghanaian actress. The ‘One Corner’ hitmaker disclosed that in an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh.

He also chose Kwaku Manu over Akrobeto and Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Wayne.

Nana Ama Mcbrown who tied the knots in a star-studded event to Maxwell Mensah has won the hearts of many Ghanaians including the Swedru born superstar with her exceptional acting skills, great personality and high fashion sense.

Patapaa also revealed in the interview that oversized suit he wore the 2018 VGMA was a management decisions; the perfect opportunity to outdoor his new brand when industry players and bloggers are gathering to celebrate the best among the rest.

He also spoke against bleaching and added that Kumasi Asante Kotoko is his favorite team.

