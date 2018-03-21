news

Rahim Banda, a 2013 Ghana Movie Awards winner, indeed stands tall when child actors in Africa are mentioned.

The actor born to a Ghanaian father and a Thai mother has been elected as Head Perfect for Ghana National College, a senior high school in Cape Coast.

Rahim who is in his second year going into his third year defeated the three other competitors who contested for position and won the votes of 44 classes out of the 52.

He gave his first speech as boy’s school perfect on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

The Mask actor was on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, announced as the ambassador for the Free Senior High School policy implemented under the ruling NPP government and Ghana Jobs Bank.