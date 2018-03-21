Rahim Banda has been elected as head perfect for Ghana National College, a senior high school in Cape Coast.
He gave his first speech as boy’s school perfect on Sunday, March 18, 2018.
The Mask actor was on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, announced as the ambassador for the Free Senior High School policy implemented under the ruling NPP government and Ghana Jobs Bank.