Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Ryan Seacrest denies sexual misconduct claim by former stylist,


Ryan Seacrest Sexual misconduct claims by actor's former stylist branded "untrue"

Ryan Seacrest joins an ever increasing list of Hollywood top stars who have been accused by one or more women, of sexual misconduct during the duration of their career.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ryan Seacrest play

Ryan Seacrest

(gettyimages)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ryan Seacrest has denied the sexual misconduct allegations levelled against him by one of his former stylists.

According to the reports, the stylist identified as Suzie Hardy was a single mother at the time she began working with the E! and “American Idol” presenter and producer, as his stylist in 2007.

An exclusive report by Variety reveals that a letter was written from Hardy’s attorney and addressed to Seacrest, E!, and its corporate parent NBC Universal, stating that the job went well enough at the beginning.

ALSO READ: Casting-couch syndrome is Nollywood's dirty little secret

Ryan Seacrest play

Ryan Seacrest

(Getty)

 

According to the letter, Seacrest began rubbing his penis up against hardy while in his underwear, groping her vagina, and once slapped her buttock so hard a" large welt" appeared for hours.

The letter also revealed that Hardy endured the abuse because of her child, but later lost her job in 2013 after reporting the abuse to human resources executives at E!.

E! has, however, stated that an internal investigation has been carried out and it was found that there was “insufficient evidence to support the claims against Seacrest.”

Ryan Seacrest (“Live with Kelly &amp; Ryan”) - $15 million play

Ryan Seacrest (“Live with Kelly & Ryan”) - $15 million

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

 

Representing Seacrest, Andrew Baum, while speaking to Variety, said that Hardy had asked Seacrest for the sum of $15 million, after which she would not go forward with the “false claims.”

He said: "It is upsetting to us that Variety is electing to run a ‘story’ about untrue allegations that were made against my client after they were told that the accuser threatened to make those false claims against him unless he paid her $15 million.

"At that time, the claimant threatened to issue a demonstrably false press statement unless she was paid. Instead, my client proactively and publicly denied the claims and agreed to fully cooperate with E!’s investigation about the matter."

"On January 31st the network notified us that their independent third-party investigation had concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support her claims, effectively, clearing my client’s name.

"It’s telling that after my client refused to pay her money, and the E! investigation resulted as it did, that she is now coming forward to share her debunked story to the press."

null play

null

 

Sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry

Ryan Seacrest joins an ever increasing list of Hollywood top stars who have been accused by one or more women, of sexual misconduct during the duration of their career.

harvey weinstein play

harvey weinstein

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

 

Recall that Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual harassment by several women, putting an indelible stain on his glittering career.

The Oscar-winning movie mogul, who was able to make or break careers, was forced out of his own company on Sunday, October 8, as the scandal bloomed.

The board of Weinstein Company's said it had sacked him "in light of new information about misconduct" in an explosive New York Times article detailing decades of legal settlements stemming from sexual harassment allegations by numerous women.

Some popular actresses who also accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct include Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong'O, Ashley Judd amongst others.

US film producer Harvey Weinstein has faced a series of claims that he sexually assaulted and harassed women over decades play

US film producer Harvey Weinstein has faced a series of claims that he sexually assaulted and harassed women over decades

(AFP/File)

 

ALSO READ: Kate Winslet say 'Time's Up' for sexual harassment and abuse

The 65-year-old tycoon, who was said to have been fighting to remain at the company, issued a bizarre statement apologizing for his actions without addressing any specific allegations.

Appearing in part to justify his behavior and misquoting the rapper Jay Z,he said:

"I came of age in the '60s and '70s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then," said Weinstein, a prominent Democratic Party donor whose personal wealth is estimated at around $150 million.

Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey has faced a series of abuse allegations, prompting The Old Vic to launch an investigation into the actor's tenure at the theatre between 2004 and 2015 play

Kevin Spacey has faced a series of abuse allegations, prompting The Old Vic to launch an investigation into the actor's tenure at the theatre between 2004 and 2015

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

 

As soon as Hervey Weinstein's sexual misconduct case hit the media, even more victims of sexual harrasment came out of the wood works to accuse other celebrities, such as Kevin Spacey of lewd sexual behaviour.

A man accused Kevin Spacey of attempting to rape him when he was 15, amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and assault against the "House of Cards" star.

In an interview with the Vulture website, the man, speaking on conditions of anonymity, said he took part in an acting class taught by Spacey when he was 12.

Two years later, they began what the man described in the interview as a "sexual relationship."

ALSO READ: Dealing with this menace in the Nigerian workplace

Then when he was 15, Spacey attempted to rape him at his apartment, the man said, after which he ended the relationship.

"I would call him a pedophile and a sexual predator," he said.

Kevin Spacey attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. play

Kevin Spacey attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

 

According to report, eight people who worked on the "House of Cards" political drama told CNN that the actor engaged in sexual harassment on set, typically targeting young men, while one of the eight said Spacey sexually assaulted him.

Netflix has indefinitely suspended production of "House of Cards" in the wake of allegations against Spacey, after already announcing that the upcoming sixth season of the show would be its last.

Finally firing the movie guru, Netflix reportedly lost a whooping $39 million.

Other celebrities who have been accused of sexual misconduct include, Robert Knepper, Bill Cosby, to name a few.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo: The humble beginnings of YOLO actress should inspire you Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo The humble beginnings of YOLO actress should inspire you
LLC: Weinstein Company will file for bankruptcy: media LLC Weinstein Company will file for bankruptcy: media
Big Brother Naija: Tobi spots Miracle and Nina making out again Big Brother Naija Tobi spots Miracle and Nina making out again
Nana Frema: How Ghanaian actress did liposuction because she lost deals for being fat Nana Frema How Ghanaian actress did liposuction because she lost deals for being fat
'Endwene Bone': Ghanaian actress, Nayas1 stuns in new photos ahead of new movie 'Endwene Bone' Ghanaian actress, Nayas1 stuns in new photos ahead of new movie
Comedienne Emmanuella: Nigeria’s child comedienne lands Hollywood Disney movie role Comedienne Emmanuella Nigeria’s child comedienne lands Hollywood Disney movie role

Recommended Videos

Behind The Scenes: First look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola Behind The Scenes First look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola
Video: Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Stars Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Stars
Video: “BlueFilm” movie trailer Video “BlueFilm” movie trailer



Top Articles

1 Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo The humble beginnings of YOLO actress should...bullet
2 Nana Frema How Ghanaian actress did liposuction because she lost deals...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Tobi spots Miracle and Nina making out againbullet
4 Comedienne Emmanuella Nigeria’s child comedienne lands Hollywood...bullet
5 'Endwene Bone' Ghanaian actress, Nayas1 stuns in new photos...bullet
6 "Sidechic Gang" New movie starring Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia...bullet
7 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
8 Ryan Seacrest Sexual misconduct claims by actor's former...bullet
9 Big Brother Naija Tobi finally 'dumps' Cee-Cbullet
10 "Sidechic Gang" Movie starring Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia...bullet

Related Articles

Tech Ryan Seacrest's former stylist describes years of alleged sexual harassment and assault — and says the investigator hired by E! was 'whitewashing it for Seacrest’s side'
The Grammys 2018 The best dressed men at the prestigious music awards
Entertainment The Best and Worst of the Golden Globes
Tech Ryan Seacrest reveals the one thing you should never say to a celebrity the first time you meet them
Grammy Awards 2017 Full list of performers, award presenters
Politics New York Attorney General sues Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company
Tech Ryan Seacrest reveals how he landed the 'American Idol' hosting job that made his career at age 28
Tech Uber's bad year: The stunning string of blows that continue to upend the world's most valuable startup
Tech Fired 'Today' host Matt Lauer's contract was reportedly worth $25 million a year —here's how that compares to other top TV show hosts
Grammy Awards 2017 9 things we know about this year's show

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 Trailer "Door 2 Door" moviebullet
3 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet
4 Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometownbullet
5 Obofour Wo Krom Watch trailer of Bishop Obinim's first moviebullet
6 VIDEO "Be My Woman" short film 2017bullet
7 VIDEO "Learn from the foreign movie industries" - Samira Bawumiabullet
8 Plagiarized Kofi Asamoah's 'John & John' vs Tim Greene's...bullet
9 Video "Veiled" movie trailerbullet
10 Trailer "Spiderman: Homecoming" teaserbullet

Movies

Halfco
Halfco Comedian takes on Kantanka TV in new viral video
Czech director Jan Gebert spent three years tracking the rise of a Slovak paramilitary group for his documentary "When the War Comes"
Berlin filmfest Festival offers dark vision of E. European 'drift'
Character posters for Marvel's "Black Panther"
"Black Panther" Lupita Nyong'O thanks Chad Boseman as she imitates his Rolling Stone cover
"Black Panther."
"Black Panther" Michelle Obama loved new Marvel-Disney superhero movie