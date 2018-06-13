Pulse.com.gh logo
Stonebwoy stars in new Kobi Rana movie, premieres this weekend


"My Name Is Ramadan" Stonebwoy stars in new Kobi Rana movie, premieres this weekend

  • Published:
Stonebwoy stars in new Kobi Rana movie, premieres this weekend play

Stonebwoy stars in new Kobi Rana movie, premieres this weekend
The transition from music to acting seems easy but not all are able to make it work. All over the world, few musicians have been able to carve lasting careers on the big screen and in Ghana, some have tried but never long-lasting.

Zylofon Music- recording artist, Stonebwoy, would be the next high-profile Ghanaian musician to star in a movie, and thanks to famed filmmaker, Kobi Rana, - the ‘Bawasaba’ hit maker gets his break in the new movie – ‘My Name Is Ramadan’.

play Stonebwoy stars in new Kobi Rana movie, premieres this weekend

 

Funded by the Zylofon Arts Fund, ‘My Name Is Ramadan’ also features award-winning actors, Kalsoume Sinare and Umar Krupp. The likes of Maame Serwaa, Anthony Woode, Nana Poku Jnr and JKD all play some pivotal roles in the movie.

Produced for his RANAway production, ‘My Name Is Ramadan’ will show on 15th, 16th, and 17th June 2018 in Accra and Kumasi simultaneously, at the Accra Mall and the West Hills Mall at the Silver Bird and Watch& Dine Cinemas respectively.

The movie shows at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm at all Cinemas.

