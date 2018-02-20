Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Tobi finally 'dumps' Cee-C in Big Brother Naija


Big Brother Naija Tobi finally 'dumps' Cee-C

Tobi has dumped his three week old flame, Cee-C when he walked out on her after Biggie's new pairing.

  • Published:
Tobi finally 'dumps' Cee-C in Big Brother Naija play

Cee C and Tobi
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tobi has finally decided to walk out of the seeming bond between himself and his partner in the Big Brother Naija house, Cee-C.

Following Biggie's new pairing, Tobi was paired with Alex while Cee-C was paired with Lolu, the three weeks long relationship between Tobi and Cee-C saw its end.

 

The 'breakup' has seen several fans of Tobi hailing his move while others literally troll Cee-C, who has always nagged about one thing or the other while the relationship lasted.

Tobi and Cee C finally kiss on Big Brother Naija play

 

Few viewers were already waiting for the breakup when the two had intimate talks about the next step of their relationship on Sunday night, February 18, 2018 after eviction when Cee-C had told Tobi that she would be selfish and would want to try new things outside Tobi in the house.

ALSO READ: Tobi finally shares passionate kiss with Cee-C

This is coming after barely four days after the pair shared an intimate kiss as they finally let loose to pour out their emotions and feelings for each other.

Tobi and Cee C make out

Ever since their first kiss, some viewers have been rooting for #Ceebi. However, Cee C is still not comfortable with Tobi mingling with other ladies.

They got into their usual kind of conversations, which often ends with Tobi begging. Cee C told Tobi that they were over and had to take things slow.

It came as a shock when viewers saw the two cuddling and kissing under the sheets at night.

ALSO READ: Biggie dissolves old pairing

Read viewers reaction when Tobi walked out on Cee-C

The viewers have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts of the breakup between Tobi and Cee-C.

Read some the viewers reactions here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

"Black Panther": Michelle Obama loved new Marvel-Disney superhero movie "Black Panther" Michelle Obama loved new Marvel-Disney superhero movie
Michael Afrane: Agya Koo’s pride cost him big movie roles - producer Michael Afrane Agya Koo’s pride cost him big movie roles - producer
Oboy Siki: Kumawood actor confesses to duping Ghanaians of millions Oboy Siki Kumawood actor confesses to duping Ghanaians of millions
Gabriel Afolayan: Actor is happy playing role of a dog in "Sade," Nigeria's first animation movie Gabriel Afolayan Actor is happy playing role of a dog in "Sade," Nigeria's first animation movie
AMC Movie Talk: Watch AMC for non-stop entertainment AMC Movie Talk Watch AMC for non-stop entertainment
Shatta Wale: Singer denies being a gong-gong beater in “By The Fireside” Shatta Wale Singer denies being a gong-gong beater in “By The Fireside”

Recommended Videos

Behind The Scenes: First look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola Behind The Scenes First look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola
Video: Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Stars Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Stars
Video: “BlueFilm” movie trailer Video “BlueFilm” movie trailer



Top Articles

1 Oboy Siki Kumawood actor confesses to duping Ghanaians of millionsbullet
2 Michael Afrane Agya Koo’s pride cost him big movie roles - producerbullet
3 "Black Panther" Michelle Obama loved new Marvel-Disney superhero moviebullet
4 Shatta Wale Singer denies being a gong-gong beater in “By The...bullet
5 Video Here's your first look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makolabullet
6 Maame Dokono Veteran actress reveals Shatta Wale's role in "By...bullet
7 Big Brother Naija Tobi finally 'dumps' Cee-Cbullet
8 "Sidechic Gang" Movie starring Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia...bullet
9 Pulse Movie Review Black Panther is a spectacular...bullet
10 Pulse List 5 Nollywood actors who have come out to say...bullet

Related Articles

Big Brother Naija Princess shows off her butt, Cee C curves Tobi again [Day 14 recap]
Big Brother Naija Here are the housemates up for possible eviction

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 Video Tales of Papa Bolga (Part 2)bullet

Movies

Big Brother Naija Cee C's disqualification for injuring Lolu
Big Brother Naija Viewers ask Biggie to disqualify Cee C for injuring Lolu
"Black Panther" features an almost entirely black cast led by Chadwick Boseman, seen here at the movie's world premiere in Hollywood on January 29, 2018
Marvel "Black Panther" is more than just another superhero movie
Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Here are the housemates up for possible eviction
Princess shows off her butt Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Princess shows off her butt, Cee C curves Tobi again [Day 14 recap]