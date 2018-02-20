Tobi finally 'dumps' Cee-C in Big Brother Naija

news

Tobi has finally decided to walk out of the seeming bond between himself and his partner in the Big Brother Naija house, Cee-C.

Following Biggie's new pairing, Tobi was paired with Alex while Cee-C was paired with Lolu, the three weeks long relationship between Tobi and Cee-C saw its end.

The 'breakup' has seen several fans of Tobi hailing his move while others literally troll Cee-C, who has always nagged about one thing or the other while the relationship lasted.

Few viewers were already waiting for the breakup when the two had intimate talks about the next step of their relationship on Sunday night, February 18, 2018 after eviction when Cee-C had told Tobi that she would be selfish and would want to try new things outside Tobi in the house.

This is coming after barely four days after the pair shared an intimate kiss as they finally let loose to pour out their emotions and feelings for each other.

Tobi and Cee C make out

Ever since their first kiss, some viewers have been rooting for #Ceebi. However, Cee C is still not comfortable with Tobi mingling with other ladies.

They got into their usual kind of conversations, which often ends with Tobi begging. Cee C told Tobi that they were over and had to take things slow.

It came as a shock when viewers saw the two cuddling and kissing under the sheets at night.

Read viewers reaction when Tobi walked out on Cee-C

The viewers have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts of the breakup between Tobi and Cee-C.

