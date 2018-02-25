Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Tobi spots Miracle and Nina making out on Big Brother Naija


Miracle and Nina just made out again in the house

(Twitter/BBN)
Big Brother Naija housemates Miracle and Nina have shared another passionate kiss and a make out session between the sheets and this time, they were spotted by Tobi.

For the umpteenth time, the pair enjoyed the passion and intimacy they both share since they got into the house over two weeks ago.

The two housemates, who gave viewers the first kiss on the show just two days into the third season, seem to be growing stronger.

 

On day seven, Miracle and Nina shared a kiss in the garden.

Later that day, after the truth and dare game, the couple shared another intense make out session between the sheets.

Miracle shares another passionate kiss with Nina

(Twitter/BBN)

 

On the opening night of the show, Nina had publicly said she wasn't interested in finding love in the house, as she was already in a relationship.

ALSO READ: Miracle shares another passionate kiss with Nina

On the other hand, a single Miracle had promised to bring confusion amongst the ladies during his stay on the show

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

