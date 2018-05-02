TV Africa names Sika as host of 'Bumper to Bumper'

news

After several weeks of auditioning and selection, Tv Africa’s bumper to bumper is set to take off in few weeks.

Having looked around and scouted for who best fit for such a grand reality show for the masses, Michael Quaidoo, a Ghanaian TV and radio personality known in the showbiz fraternity as Papa Sika was the choice.

He brings on board several years of experience to the game as a host of similar shows.

"I was elated when contacted for the role. It brought joy to me as a host who has been noticed. This means several years of hard work in the business never went unnoticed he said’’.

To Sika, having to take the role as the host of Bumper To Bumper is challenging, however, the experience is worth his time envisaging the great learning from the new family TV Africa.

Papa Sika has proven that his desire for media work has never changed. His jovial, dramatic yet critical nature as a presenter will pitch the brand new show one of the highly rated programs on the channel.

Sika is a Takoradi boy who had his basic education at Ridge International School the moved to Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS).

He has worked with Hiplife giants like Ruff N Smooth and Keche. During that same period, he starred in movies like Bongo Bar, Unexpected, The Awaken just to mention a few.

He completed his tertiary at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) for his tertiary education.

Micheal reveals that his inspiration to do what he does is simply a strong voice which impacts positively on society. He hopes to be one of the pillars in the Ghanaian entertainment industry in the near future.

Papa Sika is our man to host the Bumper to Bumper show slated to air for months on Television Africa.