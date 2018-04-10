TV Africa’s gossip show 'Pae Mu Ka' to rule the airwaves

news

TV Africa has shown the process of becoming a strong emerging television brand in the face of the fierce competition on the local market front through the re-launch of its newly branded programs and shows.

‘Pae Mu Ka’, a gossip show translated in the Akan language which simply means “say it all with no holds barred” seems to be the hottest and most sought after live gossip show on TV today. The show hits you with the latest trending issues on celebrity faux pas.

This new direction and market positioning stem from building a brand reputation of an Afropolitan status with a blend of pan-Africanism.

‘Pae Mu Ka’ is hosted by a young, vibrant, fire-brand called in showbiz as Aysha Papabi. The show is the collector of all filla - good and bad, the packaging warehouse of all celebrity dilemmas, brouhaha and confusion; and the reporter of the good news.

It seeks to narrate, reveal, explain and highlight in bits and pieces everything showbiz.

Aysha is a rare millennial born, September 14, in Kwahu in the Easter Region. She exhibits a lot of character, finesse, and maturity in her presentation style. Some would categorize her as the budding young potential.

Stay glued to ‘Pae Mu Ka’ every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4pm-4:30pm, who knows…You could be the next on the hot seat.