TV Africa’s gossip show 'Pae Mu Ka' to rule the airwaves

‘Pae Mu Ka’, a gossip show translated in the Akan language which simply means “say it all with no holds barred” seems to be the hottest and most sought after live gossip show on TV today. The show hits you with the latest trending issues on celebrity faux pas.
This new direction and market positioning stem from building a brand reputation of an Afropolitan status with a blend of pan-Africanism.
It seeks to narrate, reveal, explain and highlight in bits and pieces everything showbiz.
Aysha is a rare millennial born, September 14, in Kwahu in the Easter Region. She exhibits a lot of character, finesse, and maturity in her presentation style. Some would categorize her as the budding young potential.
Stay glued to ‘Pae Mu Ka’ every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4pm-4:30pm, who knows…You could be the next on the hot seat.