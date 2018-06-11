Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment


AMC Series Watch for non-stop entertainment

The Present Past and comedy in The People, Two Dry Girls and other exciting shows.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

AMC Series is dedicated to offering you and your loved ones outstanding entertainment with unmissable comedy and drama Series from Monday to Friday.

We have This Is It, This Thing Called Marriage, Tears of Love centred on relationships and marriage, drama in Adams Apples, Circles Of Life and Tales Of Eve: The Present Past and comedy in The People, Two Dry Girls and other exciting shows.

Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment play

Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment

 

Catch all these and much more on AMC SERIES on Startimes (CH 072), Startsat (CH 134), Azam (CH 252), Kwese (CH 145), Zuku (CH 226), and Black (CH 206) every day from 18:00 GMT/19:00 WAT/20:00 CAT.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Recommended Articles

Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bank Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Ken Attoh owe The Royal Bank
Pulse List: Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far) Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)
Akeju: Afrobeats artiste performs at ImageNation’s “Black Panther Under The Stars” Screening Akeju Afrobeats artiste performs at ImageNation’s “Black Panther Under The Stars” Screening
Pulse Movie Review: There's no good reason for why Solo: A Star Wars Story exists Pulse Movie Review There's no good reason for why Solo: A Star Wars Story exists
Photos: Jet Li looking unrecognizable old as he battles with ‘hyperthyroidism and spinal problems’ Photos Jet Li looking unrecognizable old as he battles with ‘hyperthyroidism and spinal problems’
New Movie Alert: Anakle films, Inkblot team up for "Up North" New Movie Alert Anakle films, Inkblot team up for "Up North"

Recommended Videos

Wakanda Forever: Nollywood Produces Own Version Of Black Panther Wakanda Forever Nollywood Produces Own Version Of Black Panther
Video: Ameyaw TV Video Ameyaw TV
Video: Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies



Top Articles

1 Pulse List Top Ghanaian movies of the year 2018 (so far)bullet
2 Nana Frema How Ghanaian actress did liposuction because she lost deals...bullet
3 GMA 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa nominations announcedbullet
4 Massive Throwback 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians lovedbullet
5 Rahim Banda Actor elected school prefect for Ghana National Collegebullet
6 Photos Jet Li looking unrecognizable old as he battles with...bullet
7 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
8 Golden Movie Awards Africa 2017 See the full list of winnersbullet
9 Regina Van-Helvert Ghanaian actress goes baldbullet
10 Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo The humble beginnings of...bullet

Related Articles

Eniola Badmus "Me dating Davido" - actress on the funniest thing she has ever heard about herself
World Cup 2018 Olamide x Phyno - Road 2 Russia (Dem Go Hear Am)
Ras Kimono Tributes pour in as legendary singer is remembered

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood moviesbullet
3 I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musicianbullet
4 Trailer "Door 2 Door" moviebullet
5 VIDEO "Be My Woman" short film 2017bullet
6 Trailer "Blue Film" starring Lawyer Ntim & Clemento Suarezbullet
7 VIDEO "I have no beef with Agya Koo" - Wayoosibullet
8 Video Ameyaw TVbullet
9 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet
10 Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometownbullet

Movies

Deadpool 2 is gruesomely funny and surprisingly mushy
Pulse Movie Review Deadpool 2 is gruesomely funny and surprisingly mushy
Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 scheduled for June 2
GMAA Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 scheduled for June 2 
SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird Cinema
Trailblazer SKY Girls bring out the big guns at the Silverbird Cinema
23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018
GMAA 23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018