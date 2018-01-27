Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Watch & Dine Cinema premiering latest movies this weekend


Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji” premiere at premium cinema this weekend

Starting the movie weekend from Friday January 26 through to February 1 2018, Watch & Dine Cinema has added to its list of movies the most sought after Bollywood film "Padmaavat".

  • Published:
“Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji” premiere at Watch &amp; Dine Cinema this weekend play

“Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji” premiere at Watch & Dine Cinema this weekend
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Quite a great time to be a movie lover in Ghana and especially Kumasi as the country’s premium cinema that offers luxury at affordable cost Watch & Dine Cinema premieres a number of the most sought after box office movies this weekend.

Starting the movie weekend from Friday January 26 through to February 1 2018, Watch & Dine Cinema has added to its list of movies the most sought after Bollywood film Padmaavat which has already generated a lot of attention in India with reviews all over the BBC.

Padmaavat which premieres on Saturday at 6:30pm and 9:30pm is the first 3D Indian movie to be shown in West Africa.

It will again show on Sunday at 3:30pm and 6:30pm

Set in 1303 AD medieval India, Padmaavat is the story of honor, valor and obsession.

A drama film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Deepika Padukone stars as Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh, and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

The movie is based on the epic poem Padmavat (1540) by Malik Muhammad Jayasi and narrates the story of Padmavati, a Rajput queen who committed jauhar (self-immolation) to protect herself from Khilji.

Other movies to look out for at the Watch & Dine Cinema include Jumanji which features Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson. The movie which has sold over 666.2 million USD in cinema sales remains one of the most requested movies hence the decision by Watch & Dine Cinema to have it premiered all throughout the week.

Also showing is Den of Thieves; a gritty crime saga which follows the lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff's Dept. and the state's most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank.

Other movies showing include Maze Runner.

Located at the Kumasi City Mall, Watch & Dine Cinema boasts of four executive state-of-the-art movie theatres, all fitted with deluxe furnishing and superior acoustics and image projection.

A concept which is an outright novelty worldwide, Watch & Dine Cinema features a delightful fusion of the comfort and coziness of a plush movie theatre, with the pleasures of nourishment derived from a good restaurant or eatery.  All four screens at the cinema are 3D and projections are made with High Definition imaging equipment.

Although opened already and enjoying huge patronage, the grand commission of the world class edifice is scheduled for February 10, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Pulse Movie Review: Den of Thieves fails to live up to its potential but it excites Pulse Movie Review Den of Thieves fails to live up to its potential but it excites
Fred Amugi: Ghanaian kids watching Kumkum Bhagya may become idol worshippers: actor warns Fred Amugi Ghanaian kids watching Kumkum Bhagya may become idol worshippers: actor warns
In India: Controversial Bollywood movie wins hearts on opening day In India Controversial Bollywood movie wins hearts on opening day
Giancarlo Esposito: The double life of 'Breaking Bad' villain Giancarlo Esposito The double life of 'Breaking Bad' villain
Gloria Kani: Kumawood actress chooses death over NPP Gloria Kani Kumawood actress chooses death over NPP
Tourism TV: New TV channel on arts and tourism to be launched Tourism TV New TV channel on arts and tourism to be launched

Recommended Videos

Video: Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Stars Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Stars
Video: “BlueFilm” movie trailer Video “BlueFilm” movie trailer
Video: Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometown Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometown



Top Articles

1 Fred Amugi Ghanaian kids watching Kumkum Bhagya may become idol...bullet
2 Gloria Kani Kumawood actress chooses death over NPPbullet
3 In India Controversial Bollywood movie wins hearts on opening daybullet
4 Fantastic 5 Zylofon Media signs 5 actors, buys Ghana Movie Awards...bullet
5 Giancarlo Esposito The double life of 'Breaking Bad' villainbullet
6 Trailer Watch Abraham Attah in latest "Spider-Man: Homecoming"...bullet
7 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
8 "Door to Door" Lil Win back in new romantic comedy...bullet
9 AMC Movie Talk Series now showing Mondays to Fridays on...bullet
10 'Waiting for RYN' Yvonne Nelson readies new TV show...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse Movie Review Den of Thieves fails to live up to its potential but it excites
Fred Amugi Ghanaian kids watching Kumkum Bhagya may become idol worshippers: actor warns
Giancarlo Esposito The double life of 'Breaking Bad' villain
In India Controversial Bollywood movie wins hearts on opening day
Gloria Kani Kumawood actress chooses death over NPP
Tourism TV New TV channel on arts and tourism to be launched
AMC Movie Talk Series now showing Mondays to Fridays on these platforms

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 VIDEO "Learn from the foreign movie industries" - Samira Bawumiabullet
3 Trailer "Door 2 Door" moviebullet
4 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet
5 VIDEO "Be My Woman" short film 2017bullet
6 Video Keteke Movie premiere @ Silverbirds Cinema, Accrabullet
7 VIDEO "Spider-Man: Homecoming" trailerbullet
8 Watch Episode 2 of "Den Tinz Some"bullet
9 Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometownbullet
10 Video "Veiled" movie trailerbullet

Movies

No feeling perfectly describes how bad Proud Mary is
Pulse Movie Review No feeling perfectly describes how bad Proud Mary is
Ghana’s premium cinema to open soon at the Kumasi City Mall
Watch & Dine Cinema Ghana’s premium cinema to open soon at the Kumasi City Mall
Mercy Johnson Actress reveals why she deleted her husband’s photos on Instagram
The Commuter is a forgettable train ride but...Liam Neeson!
Pulse Movie Review "The Commuter" is a forgettable train ride but...Liam Neeson!