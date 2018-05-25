10 new Ghanaian songs to celebrate AU Day with

news

Happy AU Day to all Pulse Ghana Music readers. WATTBA (What a time to be alive)!

Africa is making a serious progress (even though some Africans still think we are retrogressing) so as its music.

Music made in Ghana is going places as well as the talents who made them.

As today marks the 55th anniversary of Africa Day, I bring you 10 new Ghanaian songs that should put you in the anniversary mood till you drop.

Please note that these songs were released this year and the list is arranged in no particular order.

1. E.L - Joy

2. Sarkodie - Hope (Brighter Day) feat. Obrafour

3. Guilty Beatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo

4. Yaa Pono - Obia Wo Ne Master feat. Stonebwoy

5. Kuami Eugene - Confusion

6. Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Asamoah Gyan

7. Strongman - Baby Girl feat. Kuami Eugene

8. Shatta Wale - Gringo

9. Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Two

10. King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeez