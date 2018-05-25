Home > Entertainment > Music >

10 new Ghanaian songs to celebrate AU Day with


Happy AU Day 10 new Ghanaian songs to celebrate AU Day with

As today marks the 55th anniversary of Africa Day, I bring you 10 new Ghanaian songs that should put you in the anniversary mood till you drop.

  • Published:
King Promise play

King Promise
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Happy AU Day to all Pulse Ghana Music readers. WATTBA (What a time to be alive)!

Africa is making a serious progress (even though some Africans still think we are retrogressing) so as its music.

Music made in Ghana is going places as well as the talents who made them.

As today marks the 55th anniversary of Africa Day, I bring you 10 new Ghanaian songs that should put you in the anniversary mood till you drop.

READ MORE: Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018

Please note that these songs were released this year and the list is arranged in no particular order.

1. E.L - Joy

 

2. Sarkodie - Hope (Brighter Day) feat. Obrafour

 

3. Guilty Beatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo

 

4. Yaa Pono - Obia Wo Ne Master feat. Stonebwoy

 

5. Kuami Eugene - Confusion

 

6. Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Asamoah Gyan

 

7. Strongman - Baby Girl feat. Kuami Eugene

 

8. Shatta Wale - Gringo

 

9. Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Two

 

10. King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeez

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi (Prod. by MOG) New Music Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi (Prod. by MOG)
Pulse list: 5 best C-Zar songs of all time Pulse list 5 best C-Zar songs of all time
C-Zar: Rapper ends music career, ventures into electrical business C-Zar Rapper ends music career, ventures into electrical business
New Music: Nana Yaa - Woman Power (Prod. by Citruss Beatz) New Music Nana Yaa - Woman Power (Prod. by Citruss Beatz)
New Music: Mr Eazi - London Town feat. Giggs New Music Mr Eazi - London Town feat. Giggs
New Music: Mr Eazi - Overload feat. Slimcase & Mr Real New Music Mr Eazi - Overload feat. Slimcase & Mr Real

Recommended Videos

Music Video: King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeez Music Video King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeez
Audio: Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Two Audio Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Two
Audio: Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Asamoah Gyan Audio Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Asamoah Gyan



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
2 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
3 C-Zar Rapper ends music career, ventures into electrical businessbullet
4 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie (Prod. by...bullet
5 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
6 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works with...bullet
7 Colourism Social media attack Sarkodie and DJ Mensah over...bullet
8 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
9 New Music Nana Yaa - Woman Power (Prod. by Citruss Beatz)bullet
10 New Music Strongman - Monster feat. B4Bonah (Prod. by...bullet

Related Articles

Pulse list 5 best C-Zar songs of all time
C-Zar Rapper ends music career, ventures into electrical business
New Music Nana Yaa - Woman Power (Prod. by Citruss Beatz)
New Music Mr Eazi - London Town feat. Giggs
New Music Mr Eazi - Overload feat. Slimcase & Mr Real
New Music Strique Phame - So Me Mu (Prod. by Jerry K)
StreetBeatz Sarkodie's "Adonai" producer claims he's a good singer
New Music Keeny Ice - Barcode
New Music Strongman - Monster feat. B4Bonah (Prod. by TubhaniMuzik)
New Music Maabna - Brag (Prod. by Gyenyame Beatz)

Top Videos

1 Music Video Ebony - Turn On The Light [One Dread Riddim]bullet
2 Music Video DJ Mensah - Say I Do feat. Sarkodiebullet
3 Video B.Botch - Banana Remix feat. Pappy Kojobullet
4 Audio Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet
5 Audio Mr Eazi - London Town feat. Giggsbullet
6 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
7 Music Video Kelvyn Boy - Coffeebullet
8 Audio Mr Eazi - Overload feat. Slimcase & Mr Realbullet
9 Music Video Shatta Wale - Gringobullet
10 Video Street4tune - Ego Beebullet

Music

Strique Phame - So Me Mu (Prod. by Jerry K)
New Music Strique Phame - So Me Mu (Prod. by Jerry K)
StreetBeatz
StreetBeatz Sarkodie's "Adonai" producer claims he's a good singer
Keeny Ice - Barcode
New Music Keeny Ice - Barcode
New Music Maabna - Brag (Prod. by Gyenyame Beatz)