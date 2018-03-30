Home > Entertainment > Music >

10 new songs to celebrate this Easter with


Akwaaba by Guilty Beatz feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo and Patapaa play

It’s another Easter again! This festive season is one of the most celebrated events of the year in Ghana.

Every Easter celebration comes with its style in Ghana, and don’t forget that music plays a major part.

Without music, Easter celebration would be very boring.

Just like every year, we bring you yet another playlist of 10 newly released Ghanaian songs that you can celebrate this Easter with.

Don’t forget to share your playlist below if you don’t find this interesting.

1. I Swerve by Joyce Blessing

2. Joy by E.L

3. Dagomba Girl by Maccasio feat. Mugeez

4. Confusion by Kuami Eugene

5. Come and See My Moda by MzVee feat. Yemi Alade

6. Obiaa Wo Ne Master by Ponobiom feat. Stonebwoy

7. Baby Girl by Strongman feat. Kuami Eugene

8. Dirty Enemies by Stonebwoy feat. Asamoah Gyan

9. Anthem by Kwesi Arthur

10. Akwaaba by Guilty Beatz feat. Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo and Patapaa

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

