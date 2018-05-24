Home > Entertainment > Music >

5 best C-Zar songs of all time


Here are 5 best C-Zar songs of all time.

One of Ghana’s favourite rappers back in the early 2000s, C-Zar has said goodbye to music – he’s now focusing on a different business.

The 2009 Ghana Music Awards “Hiplife Song of the Year” award winner announced Tuesday, May 22, 2018, that he’s no more going to engage in the music business.

His decision comes after he found a new lucrative business that wouldn’t make him ‘die poor’.

He told Graphic Showbiz that “I have quit music for good, I don’t want to die poor. Sincerely, show business doesn’t pay in our part of the world. See how all the veterans die as if they have never been in the limelight.

I don’t even want to see myself in such a condition in future where my family has to appeal for funds to take care of me should I fall sick.

It is for this reason that I have decided to say goodbye to this trade which only gives you fame and attention but doesn’t pay so well.

I can say that barely 10 people in showbiz are really raking in huge sums which suits their status as celebrities but in reality, many are broke because it doesn’t pay much,” he divulged.

C-Zar might not be your best rapper or a hardcore guy but his showmanship cannot be denied.

He was the only rapper who could get everyone rap to every verse he drops – because it was easy and catchy.

As he says goodbye, I want to keep his memories alive by sharing 5 of his best songs of all time.

(These songs are in no particular order)

1. C-Zar - Mercy Lokko feat Richie Rich & Tinny

 

2. C-Zar - Sweet Fanta Diallo feat. Richie & Barosky

 

3. C-Zar - Befe M’ano feat. Richie Rich & Nash Tower

 

4. C-Zar - Araba Lawson feat. Ofori Amponsah

 

5. C-Zar - Azonto Pandemic feat. Praye

 

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

