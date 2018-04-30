AF Benjamin injects 'life' into the Gospel scene with new song

news

The Gospel music industry has received the addition of some fresh limbs over time, but one new entrant, real named Aggrey-Finn Benjamin (AF Benjamin) with the a.k.a “Chosen One” is keen on breaking borders and propelling the gospel with his works.

Professionally launching his career with the hit single “Great You Are” which is officially out today, April 30, 20018 and expected to do well both on national and international platforms looking at the message, direction and melody. The young Gospel musician is on a mission to inject some spirit filled and led songs onto the scene.

Born as the 4th of 7 children to Mr and Mrs Aggrey-Finn in Takoradi, the Western Region. He developed a keen interest and passion for singing at an early age, he then started ministering at church and playing a variety of instruments including drums but majored in trumpeting.

The singer who had his elementary education at West Ridge International School in Takoradi then proceeded to the Ghana Secondary Technical School (G.S.T.S) where he offered general science and graduated in 2001.

The “Chosen One” is highly optimistic about the future of gospel music in Ghana as he strongly believes the industry has grown tremendously over the years and still has more room to cover. AF Benjamin believes that gospel music should have the basic aim of spreading the gospel and impacting lives positively, however, the case seems to be on the reverse in our modern gospel music industry as money making has become the prime motive of many gospel artists and hence the artistry is fashioned to suit the money making trends neglecting the basic purpose of Gospel music being “God-inspired”.

The “Chosen One” who is currently working on other projects which are expected to be released soon noted he will make Gospel that is geared towards spreading the good news and making a generational impact.

He couldn’t have left without an advice for his colleague gospel musicians, “God rewards good works and if it is done and done with a good heart, it will surely pay.” he said.