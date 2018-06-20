Afro-soul singer Enam readies “Manna” video, drops June 25

Afro-soul songstress Enam is set to drop “Manna” video featuring Lord Paper June 25.
The song is of a deeply seeded purpose to inspire, redefine the power of God in modern day style and encouraging people particularly the youth to believe and trust in God.
As the name “Manna” suggests, it can be traced in the Bible as a spiritual meal from God during the famine. Hence the song needs a complimenting visual to add contrast and depict the actual story.
Enam used “Manna” in this context to elaborate on the fact, whatever hardship one is going through God will surely provide.
Lord Paper for the first time managed to deliver atypical virgin lyrics laced with a marvellous presentation on an exceptional song. He didn't only establish how versatile and deep he is, he also proved to be God fearing.
The artiste under Auzy Media is the trailblazer who is nowhere near slowing down as she readies to take Ghana music to a different level.
The video is worth anticipating.