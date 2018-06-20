Afro-soul singer Enam readies “Manna” video, drops June 25

news

Stupendous Afro-pop/Soul artiste Enam who is geared towards greatness with her debut single “Manna” featuring polemic act Lord Paper drops the official video on Monday, June 25.

The song is of a deeply seeded purpose to inspire, redefine the power of God in modern day style and encouraging people particularly the youth to believe and trust in God.

As the name “Manna” suggests, it can be traced in the Bible as a spiritual meal from God during the famine. Hence the song needs a complimenting visual to add contrast and depict the actual story.

Enam used “Manna” in this context to elaborate on the fact, whatever hardship one is going through God will surely provide.

With the right mindset and taking actions that will lift you up by means of praying and believing God will provide as well as channelling your energy, time and resources in something productive (work), progress is assured.

Lord Paper for the first time managed to deliver atypical virgin lyrics laced with a marvellous presentation on an exceptional song. He didn't only establish how versatile and deep he is, he also proved to be God fearing.

The artiste under Auzy Media is the trailblazer who is nowhere near slowing down as she readies to take Ghana music to a different level.

The video is worth anticipating.