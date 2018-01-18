Home > Entertainment > Music >

Afrobeats songstress Pam to drop "Bobo" January 20


Pam Afrobeats songstress to drop “Bobo” January 20

"Bobo" by Pam is a classic song to register her presence officially in 2018.

  Published:
Pam play

Pam
By just finding herself in the studio, playing with words and listening to a lot of Selebobo’s music, Afrobeats songstress Pam was inspired to record a fun or clubbing song, something to dance to.

It’s a classic song to register her presence officially in 2018 and it has some similarities to that of Awilo Longomba's songs. That way, the song will stay relevant for the ages.

This proves how versatile she's as an artiste and with time she will display the chameleon versions of her versatility.

The song is titled “Bobo”, an Afrobeats song with a feel of Ghana and Nigerian elements, produced by Pee GH.

play Pam - Bobo

READ MORE: Pam - Low Key

“It's an amazing song that's going to trend for ages and top music charts based on its originality, versatility, beats (sound quality), melody and style,” Pam disclosed in an interview adding that “the groove of the song is guaranteed to strike every listener to dance regardless of their mood”.

Pam is extremely excited about the input that went into the cooking of the song, whereas she looks forward seeing her fans alongside music freaks jam to it, express their views about it and share.

The official release date of “Bobo” is Saturday, January 20, 2018 under 576 Muzik record label. This is the song that will arrest fans and music lovers to request for it on radio and nightclubs.

