Ahkan wants to bridge the gap between religions with upcoming single


Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth is beginning the year 2018 with another solo track, titled "Amina".

Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth is beginning the year 2018 with another solo track, titled “Amina”.

  • Published:
Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) play

Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth)
Afrobeats star Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth is beginning the year 2018 with another solo track, titled “Amina”.

It’s a slow-tempo Afrobeats which seeks to unite and bridge the gap between African religions especially Christians and Muslims.

Inter-religious marriage is one of the biggest problems facing African homes since every religion has its strict doctrines and wouldn’t sacrifice for another.

This, according to Ahkan, can be bridged by accepting relationships and marriages from different religious backgrounds and his upcoming song can just do the magic.

play Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth)

 

READ MORE: Singer Ebony absent at her record label's official launch

“'Amina' is a sweet melody that seeks to bring unity between Christians-Muslims marriages. The song also seeks to bring unity in Africa through relationships,” Ahkan noted in an exclusive interview.

“It’s a 100% love song targeted at Africans especially Nigerians and Ghanaians,” he concluded.

“Amina” production credit goes to rising Takoradi-based record producer Paris Beatz and mixed and mastered in Pee On Da Beatz’s recording studio in New Jersey, USA.

The track has been scheduled for release on Friday, January 26, 2018, and will be available on all online music streaming and purchasing stores across the globe.

